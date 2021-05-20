Will Kirk holds back tears in emotional The Repair Shop moment This is so heartwarming to watch!

Viewers have been quick to discuss a repeat episode of The Repair Shop which aired on Wednesday, and had both the client and Will Kirk in tears!

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades has his sights set on surprising next TV role

In the episode, a woman named Mary wanted the show to restore a beloved piano stool that once belonged to her late friend Hannah, who left it to Mary after she died. However, Mary's daughter accidentally damaged the stool, leaving it up to the show's furniture expert, Will, to restore it to its former glory.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop moment had viewers in tears

Of course, Will was able to fix the beloved piece of furniture, and was spotted wiping his eyes as Mary broke down in tears while looking at the final result. Hugging Will, she said: "You know what darling. You’re a bright blooming star."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades reveals he hit 'rock bottom' before landing TV role

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you love The Repair Shop

Speaking of the reaction, one person wrote: "Absolutely a beautiful item & did a fantastic job with the repair. Bought tears to my eyes with her reaction." Another added: "Good Lord, what an episode. Hannah's piano stool had me in bits. Will did such an incredible job at restoring it. Tipple stick silver cup was sublime, the Lagonda speedo, epic and the basket was a real labour of love. Well done all."

Will fixed the stool

A third person added: "Will did an amazing job on the wooden seat, so emotional! All amazing such clever people on the show."

Will has previously opened up about becoming emotional on the show, telling Lorraine Kelly: "Sometimes it's hard to do the work while not having tears running down your face. And you see how much these things mean to people, gosh, sorry!"

He added: "There's an amazing team there at the barn and it's a lovely show! Just watching that, there's a lump in my throat. We're so invested in the item and the people bringing them in."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.