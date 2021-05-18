The Repair Shop's Jay Blades has his sights set on next TV role – and it might surprise you We think he'd be a natural!

He's usually found working with gorgeous antiques and beloved items in need of a refresh but now, The Repair Shop's Jay Blades has his sights set on a different type of show – and we think he'd be brilliant.

The presenter and restoration expert admitted in an interview recently that he'd love to step away from the workshop and inside a glitzy studio to become a game show host!

He told the Radio Times about his future plans and why the new role would be important: "Someone asked me, what shows do you want to be doing? Do you want to do Strictly? Do you want to do this, do you want to do that?"

"I said I'd like to do a game show – a black person has never been a primetime game-show host. That's an institutionally racist organisation doing something that keeps the institution white. Plain and simple. The more you hide it, the less you are able to deal with what it is."

The Repair Shop star has enjoyed huge success thanks to his time on the popular BBC show, but the 51-year-old hasn't had the easiest road to success. Jay has often opened up about the racism and discrimination he faced growing up and now has a new book in which he candidly talks about his tough upbringing titled, Making It.

He told The Mirror about one particular harrowing moment in the 1980s when he was "brutally" attacked by police officers. "It was brutal. They were laying into me with fists, feet and truncheons, and all I could do was roll into a ball on the floor of the van and wait, pray, for it to end. It probably lasted two minutes but it felt a lot, lot longer," he said.

Jay has also been open about difficult times he faced during his adult life, too. Appearing on The One Show recently, he praised his Repair Shop family for bringing him out of a dark place.

"It was a case of there was no future for me, and when you can't see tomorrow, [you think] there's no need to exist today. And just going through The Repair Shop, they just all got me back to where I should be."

"They've all shared with me and supported me getting me back, and my family in Wolverhampton too, have helped me get back to where I need to be."

