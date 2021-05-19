The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares never-before-seen childhood photo for special reason Will's followers were delighted with the cute snap!

Will Kirk took to his Instagram recently to share a never-before-seen childhood photo for a very special reason – the TV presenter was celebrating his birthday!

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades has his sights set on surprising next TV role

The Repair Shop star posted two images to mark his big day, writing in the caption: "Less hair, more wrinkles, but pretty much the same... Thank you all for your birthday wishes and a big thank you to my Repair Shop family for the card and cakes."

The first photo saw the restoration expert sat in front of an array of cupcakes with two candles, while the second image on the Instagram carousel was an adorable snap of Will as a child looked ecstatic with his birthday cake.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk left red-faced as he responds to being The Repair Shop's 'heartthrob'

Plenty of Will's followers took to the comments to wish him a happy birthday, as well as remark how sweet the image was. "Oh, that second picture! Happy birthday!", said one follower along with a heart-eyed emoji.

A second fan commented: "Happy birthday! How cute were you? (Still are)," as a third wrote: "Oh my goodness, that second picture! Have the most wonderful birthday."

Meanwhile, Will is gearing up to appear on the upcoming series of Celebrity Masterchef. The TV star announced he was joining the cooking competition last month alongside other celebrities like Strictly's Johannes Radebe, Penny Lancaster, comedian Munya Chawawa and Melanie Sykes.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades reveals he hit 'rock bottom' before landing TV role

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you love The Repair Shop

Will Kirk shared these images to mark his birthday

Across six weeks, they'll be put to the test with a variety of cooking challenges designed to stretch their culinary abilities to the limits.

The Repair Shop star is no doubt hoping to impress judges John Torode and Greg Wallace with his kitchen skills and ultimately be crowned winner – taking home the coveted Celebrity MasterChef 2021 trophy.

Will shared an image of himself in the iconic Masterchef apron to share the news, writing: "Swapping my chisel and saw for pots and pans. I’m very excited to be taking part in this year's @masterchefuk."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.