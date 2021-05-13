Leigh-Anne Pinnock's sweet friendship with The Repair Shop star revealed 

Jay Blades is perhaps best known for presenting The Repair Shop, but the presenter recently revealed that he also enjoys mentoring young people - with Leigh-Anne Pinnock being one of the many people he has helped.

Chatting on Lorraine, he explained: "Leigh-Anne from Little Mix is one of the young people I've mentored along the way and I'm still in contact with her every day. For me, it's all about giving back because of the experience that I've had, rather than walking around with a chip on my shoulder and feeling bitter about life, I think I have to show young people that if I can get through things then you can overcome things as well.

"When you mentor and you give back to people without looking to receive, sometimes it comes back and Leigh-Anne is one of those young people that I've mentored along the way, I've done a load. When you get them coming back and then giving out to people and saying this is what I've been through, this is what you should be doing, we need to make a change, it is just absolutely beautiful."

Leigh-Anne's documentary will be airing on Thursday

Leigh-Anne is set to open up about her personal experience in the music industry with a new documentary, Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power, and Jay opened up about his own experience with racism, saying: "They did make my life hell, the first time I experienced racism was when I went to secondary school. I had a rude awakening that there were people who didn't like me because of the colour of my skin and it spiralled out of control."

