Will there be a third series of ITV drama Innocent? Here's everything we know about the future of the ITV drama

After four consecutive nights that have kept us glued to the sofa, Innocent is set to draw to a close on Thursday night.

Viewers will finally get answers about what really happened to Matty, the schoolboy that protagonist Sally, played by Katherine Kelly, was wrongly convicted of killing more than five years prior.

But will the ITV series be back for another instalment? Find out here…

Will there be a third series of Innocent?

It has not been confirmed whether Innocent will return for a third series yet. Given that series two has only just wrapped up, it seems likely that fans will have to wait a while before an official announcement on the future of the show is made.

On top of that, the show took a three-year break before series one and two, meaning that viewers should be prepared to wait just as long for season three.

Series two arrived three years after series one

What will series three of Innocent be about?

As each series of the drama so far has told a different story of a person fighting to be exonerated from a crime they didn't commit, fans can expect series three to bring to life a gripping new murder mystery.

Series one of the drama saw Line of Duty star Lee Ingleby play a man wrongly accused of killing his wife. After being acquitted and released from prison, he makes it his mission to rebuild his shattered life and find out what really happened to his wife.

Each series will focus on a different murder mystery

Series two was equally as gripping. It focused on a school teacher who is wrongly jailed for the murder of one of her students after claims of an illicit affair between the two come to light. Unlike series one, viewers went into series two knowing straight away that Sally is innocent.

What have viewers been saying about Innocent?

Fans have been loving the series and Twitter has been filled with positive comments for the drama - as well as theories on what really happened to Matty. One person wrote: "I think season two is even better than season one. Great storyline with fantastic twists and turns that keep us guessing and theorising at every scene. My money is on Sam, though - something's off about him,"

"This is one of the best things I've watched for ages! Great cast and acting, and a gripping story," another fan tweeted, while a third said: "Isn't @katherine_kelly just brilliant in everything she's in."

