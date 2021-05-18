Where is new series of ITV drama Innocent filmed? Find out all about the drama's stunning filming locations here

Innocent returned for its highly-anticipated second series this week and plenty of fans are already gripped.

MORE: Innocent viewers are highly suspicious of this character following episode one

As well as a great storyline, the ITV drama, which stars Katherine Kelly as Sally Wright, a former teacher wrongly accused of murder, has proven popular with viewers thanks to its scenic backdrop.

But where is the series filmed? Find out all about the production locations below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying series two of Innocent?

Where is series two of Innocent set?

The four-part drama is set in the real-life Cumbrian town of Keswick, one of the most famously beautiful areas of the UK. It's renowned for its beautiful lakes and stunning landscapes as well as the rich history.

The ITV drama is set in the real-life Cumbrian town of Keswick

MORE: ITV's Innocent: the story so far ahead of new series

The story focuses on a local school teacher Sally Wright who had allegedly been having an affair with one of her students named Matty Taylor. When Matty is then found brutally murdered at a local beauty spot, suspicion immediately falls on Sally.

Where is series two of Innocent filmed?

Series two of Innocent was filmed in two locations: the Lake District in Northwest England and Dublin, Ireland. It seems that the show mainly used its Ireland location to film interior shots, such as those set in the police station and at Sally and her husband Sam's house.

Most of the interior scenes were filmed in Ireland

Speaking about filming in Ireland, Jamie Bamber, who plays Sam, said: "I shot in a very comfortable would-be Keswick in a suburban Dublin family home and a nice stately home/hotel. So nice locations," adding that he "quite enjoyed being in beautiful Dublin pretending rather well to be the Lake District".

MORE: 5 upcoming crime dramas to fill the Line of Duty shaped hole in your life

The majority of the show was filmed on location in the scenic real-life Keswick, which producer Jeremy Gwilt said he chose after his daughter got married there. Explaining why the small market town was perfect for the drama, he told press: "It is a small enough community to be able to see the story play out.

"It is a great landscape to celebrate and has given us some stunning imagery."

The Lake District is considered one of the most beautiful areas of the UK

Katherine added that the location was "helpful visually" in giving viewers a sense of what her character has lost during her five years behind bars. "With that prehistoric landscape of the Lake District it's such an easy way to plug back into the earth when you're out in that kind of terrain," she said.

MORE: Innocent star Katherine Kelly reveals why she stepped back from acting in candid interview

Where was series one of Innocent filmed?

Each series of Innocent stands alone, with a new story, new characters and new location. As such, series one focused on a man wrongly accused of killing his wife, played by Line of Duty star Lee Ingleby and was shot in a variety of locations on the south coast, including Bosham, West Sussex.

Explaining his decision to change the location, Jeremy said: "We had some fabulous actors and a story set in an attractive world on the south coast. This time we have the Lake District, which is a great place to set a story like this. It's achingly beautiful and yet it's a wild and unpredictable landscape."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.