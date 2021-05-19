Who plays Karen in Innocent and what else has she been in? Priyanga Burford has been working in television for more than 20 years

Viewers have been gripped this week by the second season of ITV drama Innocent, which stars Katherine Kelly as Sally Wright, a former teacher wrongly accused of murder.

MORE: Innocent: viewers convinced they've worked out mystery identity behind shock twist

After spending five years behind bars, she is finally released only to find her ex-husband is about to get married to her old friend Karen, played Priyanga Burford.

If you're wondering where you recognise the actress from, keep reading to find out all about her other roles...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you watching Innocent?

Priyanga Burford's career so far

Priyanga has a long list of television credits dating back to 1998. Some of her earliest include Casualty, Doctors and Ricky Gervais' comedy series Extras.

MORE: Where is the new series of ITV drama Innocent filmed?

MORE: Innocent star Katherine Kelly reveals why she stepped back from acting

She played Mrs Stevens in the television film King Charles III, Amina Chaudhury in the BBC drama Press and DS Seetha Gold in Silent Witness. She's also known for her roles in comedies, including the BBC sitcom W1A, The Thick of It and Channel 4's mockumentary UKIP: The First 100 Days.

TV fans will recognise Priyanga from her many roles

She made minor appearances in the blockbuster films Pokémon Detective Pikachu and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Last year, viewers would have seen Priyanga in the Hugh Laurie-led comedy Avenue 5 and BBC Two's Industry.

Priyanga Burford in ITV's Innocent

In the ITV drama, Priyanga plays Karen, the new partner of Sally's ex-husband Sam - who viewers are home are already suspicious of.

Taking to social media, fans of the show were eager to express their theories on how Karen could somehow be involved in the murder of Sally's former pupil Matty Taylor. One person tweeted: "The new wife is acting a bit suspicious. #Innocent." A second person agreed, writing: "I'm calling it... the soon to be new wife."

Priyanga plays Karen, the new partner of Sally's ex-husband

Priyanga herself has teased that there might be more to Karen than meets the eye, telling Good Housekeeping: "She is called Karen, which has become a byword for suspicious. So it's understandable if we don't immediately trust her."

She continued: "She has this need to belong and to have a status and stake in the community. It's that need to keep it all together that drives her. And suddenly this news comes out about Sally, and it starts pulling at a thread and it doesn't stop."

Priyanga Burford's future projects

Priyanga has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline. Alongside roles in upcoming dramas, she also set to appear in one of the most anticipated movies of the year, No Time to Die. In the new James Bond instalment - which will be Daniel Craig's last - she will play Dr Symes, a government scientist. Details about her character remain under wraps, but she did say she found the role "really exciting".

MORE: No Time to Die, Cruella, Black Widow and more: the best films to catch at the cinema this summer

Away from her acting career, Priyanga is a doting mother of two. She shares two young sons, named Danny and Oscar, with her husband, Tom Burford.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.