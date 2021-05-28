5 brilliant shows from Apple TV+, BritBox Starz and more worth checking out Looking for something new to watch? Check out our top picks

Bored of Amazon Prime? Made your way through your Netflix queue? It sounds like you're in need of something new to watch to help you fall back in love with television!

From AppleTV+ to Starz, there are plenty of other fantastic platforms out there full of top-notch shows, so if you're looking for something a little bit different, check out our top picks of the best hidden gems from them here!

The Beast Must Die - BritBox

One of Britbox's first exclusive dramas, The Beast Must Die, has gone down a treat with viewers so far. The revenge thriller stars Cush Jumbo, best known for her starring role in US legal drama series The Good Wife, and BAFTA-winning actor Jared Harris and tells the story of the grieving mother of a six-year-old boy who was the victim of a hit and run.

WATCH: See the trailer for new thriller The Beast Must Die

Defending Jacob - AppleTV+

Marvel star Chris Evans and Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery star in this gripping drama about a shocking murder that rocks a tight-knit Massachusetts town - and one family in particular. When District Attorney Andy Barber learns that his teenage son is the prime suspect, he is forced to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his family. If you enjoyed The Undoing and Big Little Lies, add this to your watchlist pronto!

Defending Jacob will have you hooked

Trying - AppleTV+

Trying follows a couple, played by Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, who are desperate to become parents but struggle with conceiving. Despite sounding like pretty heavy-going stuff, the series is warm, laugh out loud funny - and with its short, snappy episodes - incredibly watchable. You can make your way through all of season one now, while episodes of season two are currently being dropped weekly.

Trying is laugh out loud funny

Run the World - Starz Play

If you loved The Bold Type, Girls or Insecure, we think you should check out Run the World, which landed on Starz last month. Set in Harlem, the series centres on a tight-knit circle of smart, funny, and vibrant Black women navigating their personal and professional lives.

Atlantic Crossing - PBS Passport

Looking for a new period drama to get stuck into? Look no further than PBS sweeping' eight-part series Atlantic Crossing. Starring Twin Peaks and Desperate Housewives actor Kyle MacLachlan and Swedish star Sofia Helin, it tells the true (although slightly dramatised) story of Norway's Crown Princess Märtha as she is taken under the wing of the US President.

Why not try period drama Atlantic Crossing?

