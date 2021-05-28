Where are the stars of Friday Night Dinner now? The ten-year anniversary special airs on Friday

Friday Night Dinner fans are no doubt looking forward to seeing their favourite TV family back on screens on Friday for the ten-year anniversary special.

However, the one-off episode, which will look back at the comedy's success over the past six series, will be tinged with sadness after the tragic loss of Paul Ritter, after the actor passed away from a brain tumour in April.

But the anniversary episode, which will be fittingly dedicated to the late actor, is the perfect opportunity to see the gang together one last time. Ahead of the reunion, find out what the rest of the cast are up to nowadays...

WATCH: The late Paul Ritter as Martin Goodman in Friday Night Dinner

Simon Bird

Simon first shot to TV fame when he played Will Mackenzie on E4's The Inbetweeners. He then went on to appear in hit shows like Drunk History and the Inbetweeners films. His most recent work comes in the form of 2020 comedy Sandylands on Gold which also starred Sanjeev Bhaskar and David Walliams. Simon is also a proud family man, and is married with two children.

Simon Bird was known for his work on Inbetweeners before Friday Night Dinner

Tamsin Greig

Tamsin Greig was already a household name before Friday Night Dinner thanks to her work on Green Wing and Episodes. Since appearing as Jackie Goodman, she's appeared in numerous theatre productions and, most recently, ITV drama Belgravia and popular series Talking Heads. Tamsin married her husband Richard Leaf in 1997 and the couple have three children.

Tamsin Greig has had huge success in her career

Tom Rosenthal

Actor and stand-up comedian Tom Rosenthal played Jonny in Friday Night Dinner which was one of his breakout roles. In addition to the sitcom, he's appeared in other popular comedies like Plebs on ITV. Tom's most recent role was in 2019 as Private Pike in Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes.

Tom Rosenthal played Jonny

Paul Ritter

Fans were devastated to learn the tragic news of Paul Ritter's death in April. A statement from his agent read: "He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour."

Paul's co-stars all paid sweet tributes to him following his passing, with Tamsin Greig stating he was "deeply beloved".

The late Paul Ritter played Martin Goodman

Mark Heap

Playing the hilarious yet extremely odd Jim was Mark Heap – Tamsin's former Green Wing co-star. As well as Green Wing, Mark was known was his parts in other shows like Spaced and Brass Eye. More recently, he's had parts on Benidorm and BBC Shakespeare comedy Upstart Crow.

