Springwatch: meet the presenters' children here See the families of Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and more

Springwatch returned to our screens this week, much to the delight of television fans and nature lovers alike.

MORE: Meet the Springwatch presenters' partners

The beloved programme has seen plenty of presenters come and go over the years, but how much do you know about the current line-up and the lives away from the cameras?

From Chris Packham to Michaela Strachan, find out all about their families here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chris Packham delights fans on the nature show

Chris Packham

While Chris Packham doesn't have children of his own, he has been a stepfather to ex-Jo McCubbin's daughter Megan McCubbin since she was just two years old. Now 25, Megan has taken after Chris and pursued a career in wildlife presenting.

She made her debut on Springwatch in 2020, with Chris gushing to HELLO! at the time: "She did really well. I said to her: 'You figure out what you want to say and I'll fill in around you.' I don't need to own anything, I've got nothing to prove. I was there as a support mechanism, really, and wasn't needed."

Chris and his stepdaughter Megan

MORE: Autumnwatch star Chris Packham was 'horrified' at thought of stepdaughter Megan following in his footsteps

Megan, who holds a degree in zoology from the University of Liverpool, added: "I was slightly nervous, but [...] I was with my stepdad, and who better to learn from than him? He's a role model of mine professionally and it's great that he happens to be my stepdad as well."

Gillian Burke

Gillian Burke has two children - a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. The family of three live together in Cornwall. However, it's unconfirmed who their father is or whether he and Gillian are still together, as the presenter prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

Gillian recently shared a throwback photo to Instagram

Last year, Gillian shared a sweet throwback of herself holding both her kids in her arms at the beach to Instagram. Alongisde the photo, she wrote: "It may not look like this anymore but it sure feels like it. Juggling work and keeping my kids close, safe. They’re both almost taller than me now but in my head this is what I was born to do."

Iolo Williams

Welsh presenter Iolo and his wife Ceri have two young sons - named Dewi and Tomos - and live in a timber-framed, environmentally friendly house near Newtown, Powys in Wales.

Iolo and his wife have two young children

He's previously spoken about the importance of homes being environmentally friendly for his kids and future generations. He told Wales Online in 2013: "I would like to see more solar energy systems on every house, small hydro-electric schemes, even small wind energy schemes."

MORE: All you need to know about Autumnwatch presenter Michaela Strachan's love life

Michaela Strachan

Michaela has one child, a 16-year-old son named Oliver, with her long-term partner Nick Chevallierd. Nick, who works as a cameraman and met Michaela in 2003 while filming in Cape Town, also has three children from a previous marriage, a 19-year-old daughter and 17-year-old twin sons.

Michaela with son Oliver and partner Nick

MORE: Michaela Strachan on being cancer free after her brave battle with breast cancer

The family live together in South Africa, with Michaela travelling back and forth to the UK for work on shows like Springwatch and Autumnwatch. On being away from her family for months at a time, she told The Mirror: "I always miss my family, but I've been doing this job for a long time now. Although it seems outrageous to some people, to me travelling round the world has always been my life and it's very normal. It takes a lot of scheduling and it takes a lot of juggling but we do it and we're all used to it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.