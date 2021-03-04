The Bold Type season five: everything we know so far The series has proved popular with Netflix viewers since landing on the streaming site

All four seasons of The Bold Type landed on Netflix recently, much to the delight of longtime fans of the show and new ones.

The series follows best friends and co-workers Kat (Aisha Dee), Sutton (Meghann Fahy), and Jane (Katie Stevens) and all the drama that comes with working for fictional women's magazine, Scarlet.

But will there be a season five and when will it return? Get all the details here...

WATCH: The Bold Type cast sit down for their first season five table read

When will The Bold Type season five be released?

In January, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a fifth and final season, following a less than smooth end to season four. Like many other shows, filming was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic meaning that the writers had to rethink their finale and scrap two entire episodes.

All four seasons of the show recently landed on Netflix

The good news is that filming for season five will soon commence with Covid-19 protocols in place to keep the cast and crew safe. While an exact date as to when they'll start shooting has not been confirmed, the cast recently got together (over Zoom, of course) for their first table read of the new season.

What will happen in The Bold Type season five?

The end of season four saw Jane, Kat and Sutton all land themselves in quite tricky situations.

While Jane was left grappling with romantic feelings for a fellow Scarlet staffer, Kat lost her job but landed a new relationship when she exposed the company president's support of gay conversion therapy and simultaneously fell for his conservative Christian daughter. Elsewhere, newlyweds Sutton and Richard called it quits, and she hooked up with her married high school sweetheart.

Will Sutton and Richard get back together?

Speaking to TV Line last year, showrunner and executive producer Wendy Straker Hauser opened up about her plans for season five - and we're really hoping she stuck by them for Sutton and Richard's sake! Speaking about their sudden split, she said: "They haven't hit real, huge roadblocks before. I'm hopeful that they'll get to know themselves better, and we'll see. I certainly don't think the door is closed forever. But we'll all discuss it in season five."

She added that while Jane's "arc got cut short" as a result of the two cancelled episodes, fans should expect to see her romance with co-worker Scott Coleman, played by Mat Vairo. As for Kat, it seems that her new relationship could be short-lived as it was revealed during the table read that Nikohl Boosheri, who plays her ex-girlfriend Adena El-Amin is returning this season.

Who is in the cast of The Bold Type season five?

Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy and Katie Stevens will obviously reprise their roles as our main trio. Given that they were at the table reading too, viewers can expect to see Melora Hardin return as Editor-in-Chief as Jacqueline Carlyle alongside Stephen Conrad and Matt Ward, who play Scarlet workers Oliver Grayson and Alex Crawford.

Melora Hardin will return as Scarlet editor Jacqueline

Although they weren't present, it seems likely that Sutton and Jane's love interests Sam Page and Mat Vairo will also appear to tie up those loose ends.

