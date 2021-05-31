Mare of Easttown: viewers are saying the same thing about finale Warning, major spoilers for Mare of Easttown's season finale ahead

Mare of Easttown's season finale aired in the US on Sunday night (and is currently available on NOW and Sky in the UK, and is set to air on Monday night), and fans took to Twitter to discuss how the series was wrapped up.

Warning, major spoilers ahead to those who haven't watched the finale yet!

The final episode saw John Ross confessing to the murder of Erin after admitting that they had been having an affair, and that he was DJ's father. However, the pieces don't quite seem to fit, with Mare's friends pointing out that he had been in good spirits on the night of Erin's death.

When Mare is called out to pensioner Glen Carroll's home to discuss some lost items, including a gun which was then replaced again after he noticed it had gone missing, Mare realises the truth of what actually happened. John and Lori's teenage son Ryan had killed Erin after finding out that she was having an affair with his dad, and John had lied to protect him.

Did you enjoy the season finale?

Speaking about the finale, one person wrote: "Mare of Easttown. Easily one of the best shows I’ve seen in recent memory. Better and better with each episode. Kate Winslet is phenmenal! Incredible performance from start to finish!" Another added: "That moment when the parallel tracks you've been waiting to emerge finally completely line up and you realise, yup, it really has been about the tragedies of mothers and sons all along."

Ryan accidentally killed Erin after finding out about his dad's affair

Speaking about Kate Winslet's incredible performance, another person wrote: "That scene of Mare at Ryan’s school. Just give Kate Winslet and Jean Smart all of the awards, already," while another tweeted: "The horror on Mare’s face when she figured it out. Give Kate Winslet all the awards."

