The Nevers has viewers pretty baffled after new series lands in UK The show landed on Sky and NOW this week

The Nevers has been generating a lot of chat among TV lovers after it aired on HBO earlier this year – and now UK fans are able to see what all the fuss is about.

The entire boxset of the fantasy period drama finally landed on Sky Atlantic and NOW this week, but many viewers have been left feeling confused by the show.

It seems that while plenty of fans were loving the show, others were baffled by its mix of period drama with supernatural fantasy. One person said on Twitter: "Lol first few minutes of #TheNevers I thought I was watching the wrong show."

WATCH: The Nevers official trailer

A second responded in agreement: "So you're seeing some random futuristic show as well?" A third fan said of the later episodes: "Honestly, as confused as I am, this isn't the most confused I've been watching #TheNevers But it is the first time I've checked to make sure I was watching the right show. #thenevers."

The cast of the new show is a star-studded affair with plenty of recognisable faces. The lead actors consist of Laura Donnelly as Amelia True, Ann Skelly as Penance Adair and Olivia Williams as Livinia Bidlow.

Meanwhile, Grantchester and Happy Valley star James Norton appears as Hugo Swann, while Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz's Nick Frost plays Declan Orrun. Eleanor Tomlinson and Ben Chaplin also feaure.

The synopsis for the show reads: "In the last years of Victoria's reign, London is beset by the 'Touched': people - mostly women - who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities - some charming, some very disturbing.

"Among them are Amalia True, a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair, a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces - to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place."

