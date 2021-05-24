Why everyone is obsessed with new Sky comedy Bloods Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks star in the hilarious new show

There's plenty of fantastic new shows out at the moment, whether it's a drama series or a whodunit murder mystery – but sometimes there's nothing better than watching a brand new comedy with a unique story, brilliant cast and hilarious one-liners. Sky's new comedy, Bloods, fits that bill perfectly.

Bloods, which boasts Samson Kayo, Jane Horrocks and Lucy Punch, is about two unlikely paramedics who end up becoming partners and striking up a great bond. The synopsis reads: "[Maleek and Wendy's] partnership looks dead on arrival.

WATCH: Bloods on Sky - official trailer

"But pretty soon they're giving each other life support. An ensemble comedy, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, Bloods charts Maleek and Wendy's struggle to gain the respect of their fellow paramedics."

BAFTA-nominated actor and star of Famalam, Samson Kayo not only stars in the show but co-created the comedy. He plays lead character Maleek who falls out with his previous partner so is paired with Wendy, played by Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Horrocks.

Also in the cast is Motherland's Lucy Punch as paramedic boss Jo, who has a crush on co-worker Lawrence, who is played by Mighty Boosh star Julian Barratt, but has a ridiculous way of showing it.

It's safe to say that plenty of viewers have been loving the show and have taken to social media to help spread the word.

One wrote: "#BloodsonSky just watched it all, loved it so, so much, I really hope there's gonna be a second series because it's the best thing I've seen in a long time on Sky, this is what we need something to cheer us all up @NathanBryon @skytv."

A second fan tweeted: "I cannot recommend watching Bloods enough!! I binged it all the day it came out and have since re-watched it three times absolutely love it and am praying we get more seasons!! #BloodsOnSky."

Julian Barratt and Lucy Punch also star

Meanwhile, a third said: "Absolutely loved #BloodsonSky. So many brilliant lines. Hope there's more to come."

Fortunately for fans, it sounds as if a second season is definitely a possibility. Samson spoke to Digital Spy about the prospect of more episodes, explaining they'd left series one "open".

"I'd love to do more. Of course. Come on, man!" he said. "It just depends on if the audience loves it, you know? I feed off of the viewers. I feed off of people's energies. If people love the show, I would love to do more. There are so many places we could go with this show."

