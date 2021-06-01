Mare of Easttown viewers spot major plot hole in hit series

Mare of Easttown's season finale has finally aired, reveals just who was the real culprit behind the murder of teenage mum, Erin. However, one person pointed out a major plot hole in the episode - and we have to admit, we think they have a point!

In the episode, Lori gains custody of DJ, her husband's child with Erin, and one person pointed out just how unlikely this would be. Posting on Reddit, they wrote: "How does Lori have custody of a child [when] her own son killed his mum and whose dad helped dispose of the body?! What the hell?!"

They later added: "Like, 'here DJ meet your brother/cousin Ryan who killed your mum, I'm your auntie mummy Lori.'"

Fans of the show were quick to reply, with one writing: "Yes! When baby DJ was crying in the doctors office, my heart broke! He should have stayed with Dylan's parents," while another added: "OMG I had this same discussion."

The final episode saw John attempt to take the fall for Erin's murder, only for Mare to realise the devastating truth that it was actually Ryan, John and Lori's teenage son, who committed the crime after finding out that she had been having an affair with his dad.

It was revealed that Ryan killed Erin

The hit series was widely praised for the twist, with one person writing: "That was one of the best endings to a limited series I have seen in a long time. In fact I don't remember the last time I saw an ending like that. WOW. Just spectacular. Such a great finale. W/great characters and stories. What a mess. What a beautiful mess!"

Another added: "The acting in #MareOfEasttown, especially in the finale, was stunning & deeply emotional. Kate Winslet & Julianne Nicholson knocked the wind out of me. Jean Smart was absolutely phenomenal as well. So well done."

