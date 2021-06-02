Matthew Perry confirms split from fiancée Molly Hurwitz shortly after Friends Reunion Matthew and Molly have been dating since 2018

Matthew Perry has confirmed that he has split from his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, days after the Friends Reunion episode aired. In a short statement to People, he said: "Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best." Molly, a talent manager and producer, has yet to speak out about the separation.

The pair had been dating since 2018, and got engaged in November 2020. At the time, Matthew said: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The news comes shortly after the much-anticipated airing of the Friends Reunion episode, in which the director and the producer of the show defended Matthew following concern from viewers.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin S. Bright said: "I talked to him (Matthew). It was great seeing him again. What people say is what people say. I don't have any(thing) to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show."

He continued: "I think he's okay. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."

Ben Winston added: "He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."

