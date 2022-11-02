Inside Friends stars' real-life homes: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, more Peek inside the houses of David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow, too

The apartments in Friends are almost as familiar to us as our own living homes, but we rarely see inside the homes of the cast of the show, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry.

We took a deep dive into their social media accounts for all the times we've been granted glimpses into the Friends stars' homes, from Jennifer Aniston's mind-blowing clifftop mansion to Courtney Cox's unbelievable beach house...

Inside Jennifer Aniston's home

Jennifer Aniston's Beverley Hills mansion is out of this world. Not only does she have the most incredible views across one of the world's most iconic landscapes, but the interiors aren't too shabby either.

The star has previously said she would love to be an interior designer if she wasn't an actress, and she certainly appears to have a flair for it judging by the photos she has shared of her stunning home.

Fans got a peek inside Jennifer's luxurious bathroom on the morning after the SAG Awards, showing her marble bathtub with brass taps, which opens out to the side of her garden. Outside, the property boasts a huge terrace with panoramic views, a swimming pool and a huge Koi pond.

Jennifer took part in a Q&A with her co-star Lisa Kudrow from their respective homes during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress was sitting in her living room on a quirky armchair, in front of an intricate wall hanging featuring gold leaf embroidery.

Inside David Schwimmer's home

David Schwimmer is notoriously private about his personal life, but in 2020, the Friends tar gave fans a rare glimpse inside his home in New York, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The father-of-one spoke to the host from his stunning townhouse in Manhattan, and he sat in front of a black bookcase, which had rows of books and CDs lined up neatly. A vase of flowers and a black-and-white family photo were also visible in shot. David is a doting dad to nine-year-old Cleo, who splits her time between his home and her mum's, Zoe Buckman.

Inside Courteney Cox's home

Monica Gellar actress Courteney lives in a beachside home in Malibu, California, which looked like the perfect place to be locked down in during 2020.

The property comes with its own swimming pool and tennis courts, all with stunning sea views and the privacy Courteney longs for – no wonder she has said she will never leave!

Courteney's living room has a calming neutral colour scheme, with cream sofas topped with decorative cushions. The artwork on the walls, vases of fresh flowers, and luxurious accessories create a beautiful atmosphere, and there is also a grand piano which she regularly plays.

The star has guest cottages on-site, and Ed Sheeran previously revealed that Courteney let him live there rent-free when he was working on a new album in 2013.

Inside Matthew Perry's home

Matthew Perry and his partner moved from his apartment in Malibu in 2021, upgrading to a large house with a spacious garden, perfect for his dog, Alfred, to run around in.

The star is notoriously private about his new pad, but he gave rare glimpses inside his Malibu pad before moving.

The flat had floor-to-ceiling windows offer up the most spectacular vistas, and inside the décor is ultra-modern.

In one photograph, Matthew and his friend were seen enjoying a balmy Malibu evening. He captioned the image: "We have a fire pit, the ocean, and we have no idea what to do," showing the beautiful tide out in the distance.

Inside Lisa Kudrow's home

Lisa Kudrow lives in a stunning home in Beverly Hills with her husband, Michael Stern and their 22-year-old son, Julian. She also has another home in Palm Springs, where she got locked down at the start of the pandemic, but has revealed lots of her hillside mansion online.

Lisa previously shared a video taken in the living room, where Friends made an appearance as she watched reruns on television. It showed that the room has vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, while furniture includes a cream sofa, a brown suede armchair, and a black TV unit.

Lisa's dining room has a black wooden dining table that matches black cupboards and a console table at one end, and white leather dining chairs. A grey light fitting hangs above the table, and there is a large circular mirror upon one wall.

Lisa shared a rare photo from her bedroom when she revealed that she has a pillow printed with a photo of her pet dog. Cute!

Inside Matt Le Blanc's home

Top Gear star Matt LeBlanc is extremely private about his home life, and shares very little of the house he has in Los Angeles.

However, during the pandemic, Matt posted a video telling fans about his new show and he stood outside of what appears to be his home. He has a large porch area and huge sliding doors which open onto his garden.

One of Matt's former properties was an eight-bedroom mansion in the Hidden Hills community, which is a very popular place for A-listers to reside. He sold the gorgeous home, complete with a hotel-worthy pool, in 2006.

