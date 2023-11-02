Friends TV show gifts: 9 gifts for a Friends fan that will make them smile

We all have that one friend who’s obsessed with Friends – they have the box set, they have their fave episode and they can quote the one-liners till the cows come home. Maybe it’s even you?
So many of us grew up watching Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry as Joey, Ross, Monica, Rachel and Phoebe - we felt like we really knew them and they were part of our lives.
There's so much Friends TV show merch out there - all of which would make fantastic gifts for the true Friends fans among us. Take a look at our top picks, whether you're looking for Friends TV show gifts for her, for Christmas, or for your boyfriend, girlfriend, or any other member of the family. Is it okay to buy Lego for yourself if you’re a fully fledged adult? Asking for a Friend! (haha, see what I did there?)
How we chose the best Friends TV show gifts
- Price: We tried to cater for all budgets in this roundup, whether you’re after a blowout Christmas gift for the Friends fan in your life, or a little present to keep your boyfriend / girlfriend happy.
- Personal recommendations: We have several Friends fans in the HELLO! shopping team - we included the merch they own and love.
- Reviews: Where it wasn’t possible to test the product ourselves, we chose gifts that received a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers.