Friends TV show gifts: 9 gifts for a Friends fan that will make them smile

Best Friends TV show Christmas gift: Lego The Friends Apartments build set, £159.99. An epic 2048-piece Lego set that includes classic Friends moments and details - complete with seven mini-figures of all your fave characters.

Best cheap Friends TV show gift: Waddingtons Number 1 Friends Playing Card Game, £3.75. Featuring screenshots from all ten seasons, this pack of playing cards is the perfect cheap Friends TV show gift when you need to pick up something little.

Best customisable Friends TV show gift: Etsy Custom personalised Friends TV show t-shirt, £8.34. Add your nam and change the text to anything you like. The one where (name).... Great gift idea for all occasions.

Best Friends TV show novelty gift: Monica’s door peephole Picture frame, £16.99. It’s just like the one Monica has in her apartment - just hang it up with the stickers provided

Best funny Friends TV show gift: Phoebe’s crap bag tote, £26.50. This great canvas tote pays homage to the episode when Phoebe’s husband Mike threatened to change his name to Crap Bag.

Best Friends TV show gift for him: Monopoly: Friends The TV Show Edition Board Game, £11.90. The classic family board game reimagined for Friends fans - pick a token that represents your fave character and move around the board, with each square representing a classic Friends location or memory.

Best Friends TV show gift for her: Amazon Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar, £15.55. You get 12 days of Friends-themed bath and body surprises. Body washes, lip balm, bath salts, bath bomb, nail files and more.