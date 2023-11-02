Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Friends TV show gifts: 9 gifts for a Friends fan that will make them smile

These great gifts would make any Friends fan’s day

Katherine Robinson
Katherine Robinson
We all have that one friend who’s obsessed with Friends – they have the box set, they have their fave episode and they can quote the one-liners till the cows come home. Maybe it’s even you?

So many of us grew up watching Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry as Joey, Ross, Monica, Rachel and Phoebe - we felt like we really knew them and they were part of our lives.

Best Friends TV show gifts at a glance

Best Friends TV show Christmas gift: Lego The Friends Apartments build set, £159.99. An epic 2048-piece Lego set that includes classic Friends moments and details - complete with seven mini-figures of all your fave characters.

Best cheap Friends TV show gift: Waddingtons Number 1 Friends Playing Card Game, £3.75. Featuring screenshots from all ten seasons, this pack of playing cards is the perfect cheap Friends TV show gift when you need to pick up something little.

Best customisable Friends TV show gift: Etsy Custom personalised Friends TV show t-shirt, £8.34. Add your nam and change the text to anything you like. The one where (name).... Great gift idea for all occasions.

Best Friends TV show novelty gift: Monica’s door peephole Picture frame, £16.99. It’s just like the one Monica has in her apartment - just hang it up with the stickers provided

Best funny Friends TV show gift: Phoebe’s crap bag tote, £26.50. This great canvas tote pays homage to the episode when Phoebe’s husband Mike threatened to change his name to Crap Bag.

Best Friends TV show gift for him: Monopoly: Friends The TV Show Edition Board Game, £11.90. The classic family board game reimagined for Friends fans - pick a token that represents your fave character and move around the board, with each square representing a classic Friends location or memory.

Best Friends TV show gift for her: Amazon Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar, £15.55. You get 12 days of Friends-themed bath and body surprises. Body washes, lip balm, bath salts, bath bomb, nail files and more.

There's so much Friends TV show merch out there - all of which would make fantastic gifts for the true Friends fans among us. Take a look at our top picks, whether you're looking for Friends TV show gifts for her, for Christmas, or for your boyfriend, girlfriend, or any other member of the family.  Is it okay to buy Lego for yourself if you’re a fully fledged adult? Asking for a Friend! (haha, see what I did there?)

How we chose the best Friends TV show gifts

  • Price: We tried to cater for all budgets in this roundup, whether you’re after a blowout Christmas gift for the Friends fan in your life, or a little present to keep your boyfriend / girlfriend happy.
  • Personal recommendations: We have several Friends fans in the HELLO! shopping team - we included the merch they own and love.
  • Reviews: Where it wasn’t possible to test the product ourselves, we chose gifts that received a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers.

Best Friends TV show gifts to buy online now

  • Replica of Monica’s door peephole picture frame

    Monica’s door peephole Picture frame

    Best Friends TV show novelty gift

    How cool is this? You can get a replica of Monica’s iconic yellow peephole picture frame to put on your door. It’s made of vivid resin and comes with double sided stickers so you put it up right away with no hassle. A brilliant Friends tv show gift if ever we saw one.

  • Monopoly: Friends The TV Show Edition Board Game

    Monopoly: Friends The TV Show Edition Board Game

    Best Friends TV show gift for him

    Is there a better board game for Friends TV show fans in existence? We doubt it. In the Frirnds edition of Monoploy you can play as the token that represents your fave character - The purse is Rachel, the sweater-vest is Chandler, the pizza is Joey, the chef's hat is Monica, the acoustic guitar is Phoebe, and the dinosaur is, of course, Ross. Each square on the board represents a dun Friends memory or notable location and the original game’s jail has been turned into Ross and Rachel’s relationship jail. Brilliant!

  • Lego - The Friends Apartments

    Lego - The Friends Apartments

    Best Friends TV show Christmas gift:

    This is the ultimate LEGO set that is a cracking Friends TV show gift - It’s packed with classic Friends moments and details - from the purple walls of Monica’s living room, to Chandler and Joey’s reclining TV chairs. You get seven mini figures of the whole gang - yes the classic characters as played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, but also Chandler’s ex-girlfriend Janice and fan fave Gunther.

  • Custom personalised Friends TV show t-shirt

    Custom personalised Friends TV show t-shirt

    Best customisable Friends TV show gift

    f you’re looking for Friends TV show personalised gifts, this Etsy T-shirt is brilliant. Change the name and personalise the text in any way you like - The one where Sara got engaged, the one where Tim turned 50 - you get the idea… It could be a unique birthday or engagement gift.

  • Friends TV show polar blanket

    Friends TV show polar blanket

    Best Friends tv show gift for sofa TV marathons

    Whether you’re looking for A Friends TV show gift for your boyfriend, girlfriend, son or daughter - this works for everyone. It’s perfect for snuggling under on the sofa while you watch episodes on repeat. It’s made of super soft snuggly fleece and is machine washable.

  • Waddingtons Number 1 Friends Playing Card Game

    Waddingtons Number 1 Friends Playing Card Game

    Best cheap Friends TV show gift:

    If you know someone who loves card games as well as Friends, then this is the perfect ‘lil gift. The cards feature screenshots from all ten seasons. This is a great present idea if you need a cheap Friends TV show gift or it could be the perfect option for the office secret Santa if you get someone who’s a fan.

  • Paladone Friends jigsaw

    Paladone Friends jigsaw

    The best Friends Tv show gift for the whole family

    This fun, officially licensed jigsaw is a Friends TV Show gift that will literally keep the recipient busy for hours. It’s an 1000-piece puzzle that includes funny scenes from the show as well as quotes from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey.

  • Phoebe’s crap bag tote

    Phoebe’s crap bag tote

    The best funny Friends TV show gift:

    Remember when Phoebe’s husband Mike threatened to change his name to Crap Bag? Well you’ll love this bag if that scene is one of your all-time faves. Aside from being hilarious, it’s really useful and super cute too. It measures 17 x 11.8 x 7.8 inces and is made from heavy duty 13oz singed natural jute splice with cotton canvas.

  • Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar

    Central Perk advent calendar

    Best Friends TV show gift for her

    If you have a Friends TV show fan at home who loves counting down to Christmas (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?) then they’ll love this advent calendar. You get 12 days of bath and body surprises, each one with a Friends theme, naturally. Body washes, lip balm, bath salts, bath bombs, nail files and more.

