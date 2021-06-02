Will there be a second season of Mare of Easttown? Here's everything we know about the future of the drama

Mare of Easttown drew to a close this week and fans were both shocked and heartbroken by the dramatic finale which saw the Erin McMenamin murder case finally solved.

The seven-part miniseries, which aired on HBO for US viewers and Sky Atlantic for UK fans, has had audiences gripped over the last couple of months - and full of praise for lead actress Kate Winslet.

But will the series be back for a second season? Find out here…

WATCH: Have you watched the Mare of Easttown finale yet?

While it's not been officially confirmed by HBO whether the series will return for another instalment, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems that the star of the series does too.

"I would absolutely love to play Mare again," Kate told TV Line while discussing the possibility of a second season.

"I miss her. I really do," the actress continued. "It's the strangest thing. I feel like I'm in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There's something very addictive about Mare, because she's so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her."

Series director Craig Zobel was more on the fence, telling the site he "would be excited to see" a second season, but that he also "likes it as a miniseries."

Kate Winslet says she would love to play the role again

Fans on Twitter, meanwhile, are divided over whether they think the series should return for more episodes. One person wrote: "What a twist and a finale! #MareOfEasttown deserves a second season!" A second echoed this, saying: "I know it's just a limited run series and ended beautifully, but I'd love to see a second season."

Others were firmly against the idea. "I thought #MareofEasttown was great. Please don't ruin it and make a second season," one said, while another tweeted: "Wow #MareOfEasttown was incredible. The final shot is one of the most powerful images to end Mare's story on. Also because it's sad it must be said - For the love of God, DON'T MAKE A SEASON TWO."

What did you think of the finale?

Do you want more episodes? Season one concluded with (and spoiler alert ahead for those who still have to watch the finale) John Ross confessing to the murder of Erin after admitting that they had been having an affair and that he was DJ's father. However, the pieces don't quite seem to fit, with Mare's friends pointing out that he had been in good spirits on the night of Erin's death.

When Mare is called out to pensioner Glen Carroll's home to discuss some lost items, including a gun which was then replaced again after he noticed it had gone missing, Mare realises the truth of what actually happened. John and Lori's teenage son Ryan had killed Erin after finding out that she was having an affair with his dad, and John had lied to protect him.

