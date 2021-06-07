Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney delights fans with latest photos from Mexico vacation Taylor Kinney is well and truly enjoying his break

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney is well and truly enjoying his break from the show with a boys trip to Mexico.

The actor, who plays Kelly Severide in the first responder drama, shared a rare picture on social media of himself with his friends sitting in the sunshine.

Shirtless and wearing swim shorts, Taylor had a big smile on his face, and captioned the post: "Viva Mexico."

WATCH: Chicago Fire season nine finale ends on cliffhanger

His trip comes after the season nine finale ended in late May with a major cliffhanger.

The actor, who has been with the show since its launch in 2012, saw his character stuck underwater after squad three attempted to rescue a man stuck in a capsized boat.

Speculation about the 39-year-old's future on the show began last month amid reports that he had not yet renewed his contract, which expired at the end of the recent season.

Taylor Kinney shared pictures from his trip away

Taylor last renewed his contract in April 2019, and at the time, he only signed on for another two years.

However, co-star Jesse Spencer, who plays Captain Matt Casey, has also not publicly signed a new contract, so fans remain hopeful that it doesn't mean the end of Taylor's time on the show.

Chicago Fire - and its sister shows, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - is notorious for keeping its cast exits under wraps and has never been afraid to write out lead characters over the years.

Chicago Fire ended on a major cliffhanger

Previous shocking exits include Charlie Barnett, Lucifer star Lauren German and most recently Adriyan Rae, who joined the cast as newbie paramedic Gianna Mackey for just nine episodes this season before being written out.

Taylor's co-star Miranda Rae Mayo - who plays his love interest on the show, firefighter Stella Kidd - told HELLO! her hopes for her character, but didn't mention the future of Stella and Kelly.

"I would like to see her get a position as a lieutenant at another house, and I would love to see her learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up - that is really what I want to see for her. How she confronts those challenges, of what works and doesn't work, confronting her past trauma and her childhood, her parents not being around, I would love to see that," shared Miranda.

