Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo teases future for Stella Kidd after shocking finale

Chicago Fire fans were left in shock on Wednesday after season nine ended with a major cliffhanger.

Viewers saw Squad Three attempt to save a victim whose boat has capsized, only to find the boat collapse on top of them. As the episode faded to black, Kelly Severide and Joe Cruz, as well as collegaues Capp and Tony, were seen gasping for air as the water rises above them.

Back on shore, a concerned Stella - to whom Kelly proposed last episode - Casey and Brett look out at the lake in horror, unable to help.

HELLO! Spotlight: Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo reveals future on the show and the crazy cliffhanger finale

With their lives hanging in the balance, viewers will now have to wait until fall for the new season to discover who lives and who may die from Firehouse 51.

Elsewhere in the episode, fans also saw Casey and Brett decide to give romance a shot, and saw Kelly praise Stella for passing her lieutenant exam, reminding her that wherever she ends up - even if it's not at 51 - she is a great firefighter.

Prior to the episode airing HELLO! spoke to star Miranda Rae Mayo who shared where she would like to see her character, Stella, when we return for season 10.

"I would like to see her get a position as a lieutenant at another house, and I would love to see her learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up - that is really what I want to see for her," the actress shared.

"How she confronts those challenges, of what works and doesn't work, confronting her past trauma and her childhood, her parents not being around, I would love to see that."

Firehouse 51 may never be the same again

Miranda also revealed that she hopes season 10 and the future will see the return of Girls On Fire, the program she launched to inspire young girls from Chicago's public schools to become firefighters.

"I would love to see more Girls On Fire, more of the character Aaliyah [Ward] and how Stella, Kylie [Estevez] and Aaliyah interact, to see Stella navigate her imposter syndrome, and watch her find her boundaries.

"There is something to be said - if you're a leader there are things you can't be doing, right? So watching her discover that - is that hard, or heartbreaking for her? Is that relieving for her? And I trust the writers and they love her, so I trust them that it'll be fun."

Chicago Fire is available to watch on NBC.