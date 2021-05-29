Chicago Fire's Daniel Kyri supports co-star Miranda Rae Mayo after cliffhanger finale

Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri was on hand to support his pal and co-star Miranda Rae Mayo on Friday as she performed live in Chicago.

Miranda, who goes by MR Mayo when performing music, joined pal E. Woods, a local musician, for the performance at Thalia Hall.

"@e.woodsmusic and @mrmayo doing the thing," shared Daniel, who plays Firefighter Ritter on the NBC show, on Instagram.

"Damn we went hard tho," added E. Woods, posting his story as Miranda called her friend a "goddess".

Miranda, who stars as Firefighter Stella Kidd on the hit show, is also an avid musician, and has performed with former X Factor star Alex Kinsey on his Buddy Sessions series.

Fans of Chicago Fire were left in shock on Wednesday after season nine ended with a major cliffhanger.

Daniel shared video of their performance

Viewers of the show saw Squad Three attempt to save a victim whose boat had capsized, only to find the boat collapse on top of them.

As the episode faded to black, Kelly Severide and Joe Cruz, as well as colleagues Capp and Tony, were seen gasping for air as the water rose above them.

Back on shore, a concerned Stella - to whom Kelly proposed last episode - Casey and Brett look out at the lake in horror, unable to help.

The two have been friends for years

With their lives hanging in the balance, viewers will now have to wait until fall for the new season to discover who lives and who may die from Firehouse 51.

Prior to the episode airing HELLO! spoke to Miranda who shared where she would like to see her character, Stella, when we return for season 10.

Firehouse 51 may never be the same again

"I would like to see her get a position as a lieutenant at another house, and I would love to see her learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up - that is really what I want to see for her," the actress shared.

"How she confronts those challenges, of what works and doesn't work, confronting her past trauma and her childhood, her parents not being around, I would love to see that."

