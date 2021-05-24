Chicago Fire teases 'shocking call' for Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide in season finale Is this the major cliffhanger fans have been promised?

Chicago Fire fans already know to expect a major cliffhanger at the end of the upcoming ninth season finale, but it looks like things may not end well for Kelly Severide.

Show bosses have teased that we will see Kelly back in his scuba gear before the season ends. But now the latest official synopsis teases a dramatic conclusion that hints his oxygen supply may be tampered with or affected in some way.

Is the end for Squad 3 lieutenant Severide?

HELLO! Spotlight: Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo reveals future on the show and the crazy cliffhanger finale

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago Fire season 9 finale promo

The episode is titled No Survivors and the synopsis reads: "The firehouse reacts to some exciting news, a mysterious stranger arrives and a shocking call takes Severide’s breath away."

The exciting news is thought to be Kelly and Stella Kidd's engagement news after he dropped to one knee during an intense fire in which the pair were caught last week.

MORE: Chicago Fire, This Is Us, and American Idol: What shows have the networks renewed or canceled?

MORE: Chicago Fire fans teased with major 'epiphany' between Casey and Brett

It would be classic One Chicago style to deal a devastating blow like the loss of a core member of the team after a jubilant moment.

Kelly and Stella are now engaged

It also comes amid speculation about the 39-year-old actor's future on the show, following claims that he reportedly has not renewed his contract which is set to expire at the end of Chicago Fire's current season.

According to Deadline, Taylor last renewed his contract in April 2019.

At the time, he only signed on for another two years, taking him up to the end of season nine.

Taylor has been with the show since episode one

At the moment, it's not publicly known whether he has entered into contract negotiations for season ten and beyond or whether he wants to walk away.

Given that showrunner Derek Haas has promised a dramatic season finale, it seems like fans should perhaps prepare themselves for the worst.

Star Miranda Rae Mayo has also teased that the upcoming ending will leave fans "dying" for more.

Showrunners have promised things will get crazy

"It wouldn't be Chicago Fire if we don't end with a cliffhanger, so it is… it is… it's very big!" the actress, who plays Stella Kidd, shared with HELLO!.

"It's very big and I send my prayers to all the fans," she added, recommending that fans "have some ashwagandha ready, or something that will ease their nervous system."

One Chicago airs on NBC Wednesdays from 8/7c.

Read more HELLO! US stories here