See the Garden Rescue experts Instagram account: The Rich Brothers, Charlie Dimmock and more The experts often post tips and photos on social media

Garden Rescue is one of the BBC's most popular lifestyle shows – and it's not hard to see why! The programme sees a team of experts, including Ground Force legend Charlie Dimmock, transform ordinary gardens into spectacular outdoor havens.

Since the show began in 2016, the experts have become just as popular as the show itself and on their social media, they often share top tips and gorgeous photos of their own enviable gardens. So what are you waiting for? Find out how to follow them on Instagram here…

The Rich Brothers

Harry and David Rich might be leaving Garden Rescue after the current series, but the pair of pros will no doubt continue to share what they're up to on their Instagram, @therichbrothers. The brothers often post scenic photos of their travels and, of course, some inspirational photos of their beautiful gardens. Harry has his own account, @harryrichart, where he shows off his talent for painting, so be sure to check that out too!

The Rich brothers are active on Instagram

Charlie Dimmock

Charlie Dimmock may not have Instagram, but the TV presenter does have Twitter, so you can keep up to date with what the former Ground Force star is up to @Charlie_Dimmock. Meanwhile, the horticulturist recently returned to our screens for the brand new series of Garden Rescue, which airs daily on BBC One.

Charlie doesn't have Instagram but you can follow her on Twitter

Arit Anderson

Along with the Rich brothers, Arit will be waving goodbye to Garden Rescue after the current series to make way for three new presenters. But luckily, Arit is quite active on Instagram and has over ten thousand followers! You can follow her @diamondhill2012 to see her gorgeous snaps of plants, flowers and more.

Arit often shares what she's up to on her page

Lee Burkhill

Lee is a new face to Garden Rescue, but he's not stranger to horticulture. The presenter, also known as the Garden Ninja, has plenty of followers on his Instagram, @garden_ninja_lee, where he shares photos of beautiful plants. He also boats over 30k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Lee is known as the Garden Ninja

Flo Headlam

Flo Headlam will be joining Lee and Charlie for the new series next year, but if you can't wait until then, make sure you check out her Instagram, @flo_the_gardener, to check out her top tips on all things nature. Flo also shared her excitement at joining the BBC on her account recently, writing: "My next telly adventure begins... Garden Rescue 2022. We start filming this summer, transmission next year. It's gonna be lit! #gardenrescue #spungoldtv."

Get to know Flo before she joins the show by following her on Instagram

Chris Hull

Chris Hull is third new face who will appear from 2022. He has over ten years in the industry and has worked in horticulture both in the UK and abroad. You can follow his journey on Instagram @greenbook_ld.

Chris is another new face joining Garden Rescue next year

