Garden Rescue fans were delighted when the series returned with brand new episodes this week. The sixth series, which airs on BBC One, reunited them with horticulture experts and TV favourites Charlie Dimmock, Arit Anderson and Harry and David Rich, fondly known as the Rich brothers.

But with the new episodes comes a major announcement – the BBC has said that series six will be the last for the Rich brothers and Arit as the trio are set to leave Garden Rescue.

While fans will no doubt be sad to see the three presenters exit, the show is welcoming some new faces to join Charlie for the next series which will air in 2022. Meet the newest members of Garden Rescue here…

Lee Burkhill

Lee boasts the nickname 'Garden Ninja' so it sounds as if he's got plenty of experience under his belt! The horticulturist is an award-winning pro in his field and works as a designer, blogger and presenter.

He often shares top tips and clips on his Instagram, @garden_ninja_lee, and says of his new role: "It's really exciting to be joining the Garden Rescue team and to have the opportunity to inspire the public with fantastic designs and gardening tips."

Lee Burkhill and Flo Headlam are joining Garden Rescue

Flo Headlam

If you're a big fan of gardening shows, then you'll probably recognise Flo, as she was part of the team on Gardeners' World between 2016 and 2019. She has worked as a professional since 2012 after finishing her study of general horticulture and garden design.

Flo expressed her excitement at joining the show, writing on Instagram: "My next telly adventure begins... Garden Rescue 2022. We start filming this summer, transmission next year. It's gonna be lit! #gardenrescue #spungoldtv."

Chris Hull is also joining Charlie Dimmock for series seven

Chris Hull

And last but not least is Chris Hull, who has worked in the horticulture industry for the past ten years both in the UK and abroad.

Chris told the BBC: "It's fantastic to be joining the team and a great opportunity to make an impact to people's lives, through fun and creative garden design."

