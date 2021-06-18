Viewers are saying the same thing about James McAvoy and Sharon Hogan drama Together The one-off film looks at a relationship through the pandemic

After settling down to watch the one-off drama Together on Thursday night, viewers have been bursting with praise for the BBC Two film, which sees James McAvoy and Sharon Hogan star as an estranged couple who are forced to spend time with one another due to the lockdown.

In the film, the pair duologue to the camera - and well as to one another - about the ups and downs of the pandemic, going from funny to heartbreaking as they struggle with their relationship, raising their child and the grief of losing a loved one to COVID-19.

WATCH: See the trailer for lockdown family drama Together

Taking to Twitter to discuss it, one person wrote: “James Mcavoy and @SharonHorgan are both fantastic in #Together on @BBCTwo. Emotional rollercoaster, funny, understated, heart-wrenching. Brilliant writing!” Another added: “#Together has been the best show on BBC 2 This year. Laughed and cried and laughed again. Brilliantly acted by James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan. Those who gave up have really missed out.”

Did you enjoy the show?

A third person tweeted: “I wasn't going to watch but its brilliant. Utterly brilliant writing, performances, staging. Too honest for some people I suspect. Congratulations to everyone involved. Can't imagine how hard that was to film. It was hard enough to watch #Together.”

Speaking about the film, James told The Times: “My missus [Lisa Liberati] and I watched my show last night and I also asked what appetite there is for this. And she said people who think they don’t want it will be pulled in because it’s funny.

James opened up about the show

“But the other thing is, dramatically speaking, nobody is talking about the pandemic. A lot of companies have made a decision not to make Covid material, so, if we all die, aliens will never know there was a pandemic if they look through our annals of drama. And where is the evidence nobody wants to see Covid stuff?”

