The Handmaid’s Tale season four: meet the cast 

The Handmaid’s Tale season four has finally reached the UK! The series, which began airing in the US back in May, follows June, a woman trapped in a totalitarian country ruled by religion, in which she is forced to serve as a ‘handmaid’ to a wealthy couple in order to carry and give birth to children that they will then take as their own. So who plays who in the dark drama? Find out here…

June Oswald - Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth plays the lead role of June, a handmaid forced into sexual servitude while trying to find a way to fight back against her oppressors. In the season three finale, June was left dying in the woods after arranging for dozens of children to escape from Gilead into Canada. Elisabeth is perhaps best known for starring in Mad Men and The Invisible Man.

Yvonne Strahovski - Serena Joy

Yvonne plays Serena, Fred’s wife who helped design Gilead. She is something of an anti-villain, as she is cruel, calculating, and will do whatever it takes to get what she wants, but also has her moments of selflessness, including letting June’s daughter (taken by Serena as her own) be taken to Canada to escape Gilead’s oppressive regime. Yvonne is best known for starring Sarah in Chuck.

Joseph Fiennes - Fred Waterford

Joseph has previously starred in Shakespeare in Love, and couldn’t be playing a more different role as the twist Commander in the drama. Fred has assaulted June, allowed Serena to lose her finger as a punishment, and beat his wife, all in the name of religion. Will season four see him get what’s coming to him?

Ann Dowd - Aunt Lydia

Ann has previously starred in Compliance, Hereditary and Captain Fantastic. In The Handmaid’s Tale, she plays the formidable Aunt Lydia, who trains the handmaids and ensures that they all keep in line. Despite being horrifically cruel, including removing one of Janine’s eyes as a punishment, she has her moments of sympathy, including promising June that she would look out for her baby daughter.

Amanda Brugel - Rita

Amanda has previously starred in Room, Suicide Squad and Kim’s Convenience. In the series she plays Rita, a Martha (household servant), who works in the Waterfords’ household. She helps June with an underground movement with fellow housekeepers and manages to escape Gilead with the plane full of children in the season three finale.

Max Minghella - Nick Blaine

Max has previously starred in The Social Network and The Mindy Project. In the series, Nick starts off as the Waterfords’ driver - who is secretly an ‘Eye’ on the state, before rising through the ranks and reaching higher positions of power in Gilead. He also has a relationship with June, and is the father of her child, Nicole.

McKenna Grace - Esther Keyes

A newcomer to season four, McKenna plays a young Commander’s wife who helps June. McKenna is best known for her roles in The Haunting of Hill House, Once Upon a Time and Captain Marvel.

Alexis Bledel - Emily

Best known for playing Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, Alexis won an Emmy for her portrayal of Emily, a former handmaid who manages to escape to Canada by the start of season three, reuniting with her wife and son while still traumatised by her ordeal in Gilead.

Madeline Brewer - Janine

Madeline plays Janine, a handmaid driven to madness after having her eye removed as a punishment, leaving her determined to be good and follow Aunt Lydia’s rules. The other handmaids try to look out for her, and refused to execute her back in season one after she tried to run away with her baby girl. Madeline is perhaps best known for her role in Orange is the New Black.

Samira Wiley - Moira

Samira plays Moira in the hit show, an old friend of June’s who worked in a brothel in Gilead before escaping to Canada. Samira is best known for starring as Poussey Washington in Orange is the New Black.

O.T. Fagbenle - Luke Bankole

O.T. stars as Luke, June’s husband who manages to escape to Canada when June and their daughter Hannah are captured. O.T. has starred in Looking, NW, and Death in Paradise, and previously made history as the first person to produce, write, direct, star, and compose the music for his show, Maxxx.

