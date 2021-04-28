The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss makes major revelation about season four Are you a fan of the show?

It's been over two years since The Handmaid's Tale last graced our screens, and if you're anything like us, you're dying to get stuck into season four and find out what's happened to June, Serena and even Aunt Lydia since we last saw them.

As new episodes finally land on Hulu, star of the show Elisabeth Moss has opened up about what fans can expect - and it sounds like viewers are in for the best season yet!

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 38-year-old actress said: "I feel like we've built something over the past three seasons that quite rightly needs to be fulfilled. And I think that we do that this season. With season four, we fulfil a lot of the promises that we've made over the past three years."

"We really get to see, not just June, but a lot of these characters go to places they've not been before and change dramatically," she continued, adding: "It's a huge season."

The actress also spoke about what it was like to step behind the camera for the first time as a director, revealing that because of coronavirus she ended up taking the helm on three of the new episodes, rather than one as she originally planned.

"Episode three was going to be my directorial debut before Covid, and we started it, but then we shut down for six months," Elisabeth said, explaining that when filming finally resumed, she was asked to direct episode eight and nine too.

She explained: "Because no one else was there a lot of a time, if a director finished their work and left and they didnt want to come back and quarantine for two weeks, someone had to direct it, so all of a sudden I was the director on hand."

The first three instalments of The Handmaid's Tale season four are now available to watch on Hulu. Show bosses surprised fans by releasing them a whole 24 hours earlier than expected.

A video shared on the drama's official social media channels confirmed the good news with the cast telling viewers: "I know you've been waiting patiently for season four. Well guess what, I have some good news. The first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale are available right now."

The remaining seven episodes will drop weekly on the streaming platform on Wednesdays. Viewers in the UK will have to wait a little bit longer, as an airdate has not yet been confirmed by Channel 4.

