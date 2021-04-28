Fans are all saying the same thing about return of The Handmaid's Tale The US drama has returned for its highly-anticipated fourth season

The Handmaid's Tale fans were delighted on Tuesday evening when they were treated to season four a little earlier than planned.

US streaming site Hulu was set to release the new episodes of the drama starring Elisabeth Moss on Wednesday 28 April but decided to surprise subscribers by dropping the first three episodes simultaneously the day before.

Taking to Twitter, viewers were full of praise for the new episodes, but all agreed that the show is no easy watch!

"OH. MY. GOD. The first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale were so great! That last episode by Elisabeth was brilliant. With that last Nick and June scene about killed me. Edge of my seat!" one fan tweeted, adding: "Can't wait for the rest of the season."

Someone else wrote: "15 minutes into season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale and I'm already having a nervous breakdown," while another said: "So @HandmaidsOnHulu has me so traumatized and now I can't sleep. The train…. THE TRAIN."

A fourth joked: "Raise your hand if you've ever felt traumatized by The Handmaid's Tale."

The remaining seven episodes will drop weekly on the streaming platform on Wednesdays - and it sounds like viewers have got lots to look forward to. Elisabeth recently teased that season four will "fulfil a lot promises" and be the show's biggest season yet.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 38-year-old actress said: "I feel like we've built something over the past three seasons that quite rightly needs to be fulfilled. And I think that we do that this season. With season four, we fulfil a lot of the promises that we've made over the past three years."

"We really get to see, not just June, but a lot of these characters go to places they've not been before and change dramatically," she continued, adding: "It's a huge season."

