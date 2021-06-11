The Handmaid's Tale season four UK release date confirmed It's much sooner than you might think!

Channel 4 have revealed when season four of The Handmaid's Tale will be released - and fans will be pleased to know that there isn't much longer to wait!

MORE: The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss makes major revelation about season four

The hugely popular dystopian drama series, inspired by Margaret Attwood's novel, will return to UK screens from Sunday 20 June, it has been confirmed.

The news comes after the broadcaster previously tweeted that the "brand new fourth series arrives on Channel 4 in June!" but failed to name an exact date.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season four

Season four began airing in the US on streaming site Hulu in April, and it's safe to say that UK viewers have been desperate to catch the latest episodes of the drama and find out what's become of Elisabeth Moss' character June following the dramatic season three finale, as well as other characters Luke, Emily and Moira.

MORE: 11 heartbreaking The Handmaid's Tale moments, ranked

MORE: Kristen Bell brings back iconic line as Gossip Girl trailer drops - all the details

It certainly seems like viewers have got lots to look forward to. Elisabeth recently teased that season four will "fulfil a lot promises" and be the show's biggest season yet.

Are you a fan of the series?

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, the 38-year-old actress said: "I feel like we've built something over the past three seasons that quite rightly needs to be fulfilled. And I think that we do that this season. With season four, we fulfil a lot of the promises that we've made over the past three years."

"We really get to see, not just June, but a lot of these characters go to places they've not been before and change dramatically," she continued, adding: "It's a huge season."

MORE: The Handmaid's Tale: the story so far

Elisabeth also spoke about what it was like to step behind the camera for the first time this season as a director, revealing that because of coronavirus she ended up taking the helm on three of the new episodes, rather than one as she originally planned.

"Episode three was going to be my directorial debut before Covid, and we started it, but then we shut down for six months," Elisabeth said, explaining that when filming finally resumed, she was asked to direct episode eight and nine too.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.