Downton Abbey: see the cast's Instagram accounts Are you following all of the Downton gang?

Fancy seeing what the Downton Abbey cast have been up to, the latest styles that they have been rocking and maybe (if we’re very lucky) even one or two snaps from behind the scenes of the upcoming film sequel? If so, then look no further! Check out who has Instagram and follow your faves here…

MORE: Downton Abbey fans wowed by Hugh Bonneville's new look - see photo

Hugh Bonneville - Robert Crawley

Hugh shares snaps of his upcoming film and TV shows and - more recently - from his job volunteering at a vaccination clinic! He recently posted a snap of himself wearing a mask with his co-workers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The cast is currently filming the film sequel

He captioned it: "So proud of Raj Rohilla of #MidhurstPharmacy and the gang he and Katy Tytler (@thecountry_pa) assembled in January. This weekend we passed 30,000 jabs. Not bad for a tiddly team in West Sussex. Onwards! #jabtastic #vaccination." Follow him @bonhughbon.

SEE: Inside Downton Abbey stars' homes - Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern and more

Elizabeth McGovern - Cora Crawley

Elizabeth describes her Instagram as "the things I do when it's not 1927," and it has everything from gorgeous red carpet shots to her band, Sadie and the Hot Heads! She is also clearly a big Gavin and Stacey fan, and shared a Christmas-themed snap of Pam from the show! Follow her @elizabeth.mcgov.

Laura Carmichael - Lady Edith

Laura's Instagram is a mix of BTS snaps from shows including Downton and The Secrets She Keeps, photos from her home life, and causes close to her heart. Check out what she's been up to @larrycarmichael.

MORE: Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now? Find out here

Allen Leech - Tom Branson

Allen knows what his fans to want to see! Posting from @therealleech, he most recently shared the announcement that Downton Abbey will be back for Christmas 2021. He captioned the exciting announcement: "Holy [expletive], they’re making another Downt... no, nope, stop it, don’t get caught up in the hype, you knew this, it is not new information, it’s why you moved the family to London... Still though... the cinema at Christmas with Downton Abbey... I’ll bring the family arguments."

Lily James - Lady Rose

Lily shares photos from her film and TV projects, as well as her stunning magazine covers, throwbacks and so much more! Most recently, she had her followers doing a double-take after sharing an uncanny snap of herself as Pamela Anderson for the upcoming show Pam & Tommy. Follow her @lilyjamesofficial.

Dan Stevens - Matthew Crawley

Dan's Instagram is a mixture of snaps from his latest projects, behind-the-scenes photos from set, sunset shots and - most recently to mark Father's Day - a snap one of his three daughters, Willow, Eden and Aubrey, with her hand outstretched by his and his partner's, Susie. Follow him @thatdanstevens.

Jessica Brown Findlay - Lady Sybil

Jessica described herself as an artist, artist and bad knitter, and can be found posting @jessierbrownfindlay. She recently shared a snap of herself with her husband enjoying a summer's day in Scotland, writing: "Happiness is a warm beach."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.