Downton Abbey stars' very different private homes: Hugh Bonneville, Lily James and more

Downton Abbeyis set in the most glorious residence but where do the stars who play the Crawley family and their servants - including Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Hugh Bonneville – live in real life? We’ve taken a look inside the houses of Downton’s most recognisable faces, and their contemporary abodes are so different to their on-set lives. Take a look through the gallery to see all...
Lily James
Former Downton Abbey star Lily James has spent the lockdown at her £3 million north London home with her boyfriend Matt Smith. Her social media posts have offered a look at the couple's private garden, which is filled with beautiful plants.
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh has split from his wife Lucinda Williams after 25 years of marriage, so he could be set to leave his marital home which is a property in West Sussex. He shared a rare peek inside his house with a post to celebrate International Dog Day, showing his pets Sasha and Teddy sleeping on blankets on the sofa. The actor has used an array of patterned blankets, cushions and a rug to add colour and texture to the space, which has wooden flooring and a plain grey sofa.
Viewers also got a glimpse of Hugh's living room when he appeared on ITV News in April. The actor has cream walls and a deep purple coloured sofa, with checked curtains hanging at the window.
The Downton Abbey star invested in a hammock to relax in his garden, but revealed it didn’t all go to plan. "That went well," he captioned a photo of the seat collapsed onto the floor.
Mrs Patmore actress Lesley Nicol has previously given fans a glimpse at her garden with a post dedicated to her two dogs, showing a look at her outdoor dining table, array of plant pots and patriotic Union Jack flag.