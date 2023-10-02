Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Downton Abbey stars' very different private homes: Hugh Bonneville, Lily James, more

Downton Abbey stars' very different private homes: Hugh Bonneville, Lily James and more

The stars of the hit ITV series have beautiful homes that are worlds away from Downton 

downton abbey group
Chloe Best
Chloe BestLifestyle Features Editor
Downton Abbey is set in the most glorious residence but where do the stars who play the Crawley family and their servants - including Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Hugh Bonneville – live in real life? We’ve taken a look inside the houses of Downton’s most recognisable faces, and their contemporary abodes are so different to their on-set lives. Take a look through the gallery to see all...

Lily James

lily james garden© Photo: Instagram
Lily has bought a London property

Former Downton Abbey star Lily James has spent the lockdown at her £3 million north London home with her boyfriend Matt Smith. Her social media posts have offered a look at the couple's private garden, which is filled with beautiful plants.

Hugh Bonneville

hugh bonneville house living room© Photo: Instagram
Hugh's cosy lounge

Hugh has split from his wife Lucinda Williams after 25 years of marriage, so he could be set to leave his marital home which is a property in West Sussex. He shared a rare peek inside his house with a post to celebrate International Dog Day, showing his pets Sasha and Teddy sleeping on blankets on the sofa. The actor has used an array of patterned blankets, cushions and a rug to add colour and texture to the space, which has wooden flooring and a plain grey sofa.

Viewers also got a glimpse of Hugh's living room when he appeared on ITV News in April. The actor has cream walls and a deep purple coloured sofa, with checked curtains hanging at the window.

hugh bonneville living room© Photo: Instagram
Hugh gave an interview from his home

The Downton Abbey star invested in a hammock to relax in his garden, but revealed it didn’t all go to plan. "That went well," he captioned a photo of the seat collapsed onto the floor.

hugh bonneville garden hammock© Photo: Instagram
The star had a garden disaster

Joanne Froggatt

joanne froggatt garden© Photo: Instagram
The actress showed off her garden on Instagram

The star split from her husband of eight years, James Cannon, in 2020 and it is believed Joanne then moved out of their shared Buckinghamshire home.

Liar star Joanne likes to keep her personal life private, but she has given her fans small glimpses into her home and garden via her Instagram feed

The Anna Bates actress’ home was used as an office during the pandemic. 

joanne froggatt wardrobe© Photo: Instagram
Check out Joanne's work from home set-up

Lesley Nicol

lesley nicol garden© Photo: Twitter

Mrs Patmore actress Lesley Nicol has previously given fans a glimpse at her garden with a post dedicated to her two dogs, showing a look at her outdoor dining table, array of plant pots and patriotic Union Jack flag.

