Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is often praised for his volunteer work and for raising awareness on important causes – and his latest venture is no different.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a series of images on Instagram as he opened the Forget-Me-Not Garden at Petersfield Community Hospital for the hardworking staff, and fans were quick to heap praise on Hugh, as well as complimenting his new look!

"With Sarah Deakins and Julian Cavalier, opening the Forget-Me-Not Garden at Petersfield Community Hospital," he began. "Over the last year this small, friendly hospital has risen to the Covid challenge, at one point having to double capacity, with moments of respite for staff becoming increasingly important."

He added at the end: "The 'bit of grass outside' has been transformed into a haven of tranquillity for staff to take a moment and relax."

Plenty of Hugh's followers took to the comments to praise the Paddington star. One person wrote: "That is so wonderful! Congrats!!!" As a second added: "How lovely for them - and much, much needed I am sure."

A third fan also picked up on Hugh's new look and wanted to share a compliment, writing: "Amazing! Also, you are looking extremely well, Sir." Another agreed, commenting: "So nice (and I love the purple suit)."

Fans were full of praise for Hugh's volunteer work and his new look

Meanwhile, fans of Downton Abbey were overjoyed to see the first look photo of the upcoming film sequel recently. The official Instagram account for the show confirmed they were back filming with a picture taken behind the scenes of the sequel, simply captioned: "It's so good to be back. #DowntonAbbey2."

Followers quickly flocked to the post to express their excitement. "I'm rewatching the series to prepare for the movie! Can't wait!!!" one said, while another added: "Can it just be Christmas already!?" Other fans simply flooded the comments section with heart and clapping hand emojis.

