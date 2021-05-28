Downton Abbey star's new film The Duke looks like an instant classic - trailer The film is based on a true story

Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren and Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode are set to stat in The Duke, an upcoming British comedy-drama based on a true story of Kempton Bunton, a retired bus driver who stole a masterpiece from the National Gallery in order to ransom it for charity.

The Duke's official reads: "Set in 1961, it follows the story of Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver, who stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. It was the first, and remains the only, theft in the Gallery’s history.

"Kempton proceeded to send ransom notes declaring that he would only return the painting on the condition that the government invest more in care for the elderly, specifically bringing attention to his long-running campaign for pensioners to receive free television."

Jim and Helen star

It continues: "What happened next is the stuff of legends…only 50 years later did the full story emerge and it was revealed that Kempton had spun a web of lies. The only truth was that he was a good man, determined to change the world and save his marriage - how and why he used the Duke to achieve this, is a wonderfully uplifting tale that will be seen on film for the first time."

The film will be released on 3 September, and we can't wait!

