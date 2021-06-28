Everything you need to know about Olivia Colman's husband and children The couple share three children together

Olivia Colman, who is best known for her roles in The Favourite and Broadchurch, is considered one of the country's most talented actresses, with an incredible career spanning nearly two decades. But first and foremost, the actress is a doting mother to three children, whom she shares with husband Ed Sinclair. Ahead of her appearance on Who Do You Think You Are?, find out everything you need to know about Olivia's family...

MORE: The Crown's Olivia Colman's home is ultimate interiors inspo

Who is Olivia Colman's husband Ed Sinclair?

Like his wife Olivia, Ed has a career in the acting world as actor and writer. Ed starred in BBC TV series Look Around You playing the part of Michael the Butler. He studied law at Cambridge University before deciding he preferred writing. The couple then married in 2001.

Olivia and her husband married in 2001

How did Olivia Colman and her husband meet?

The couple were first introduced to each other during a production of Alan Ayckbourn's Table Manners at Footlights Dramatic Club, which also included comedians David Mitchell, Robert Webb and Peter Serafinowicz. According to Olivia, it was love at first sight when she met Ed at university. "There's the bloke I'm going to marry," the star previously told The Telegraph. "My husband and I were very lucky. We met when we had nothing and we loved each other then. So we were all right." She added: "We were 20 and he was also an actor. If you meet at that age then you're fine. For me it was thunderbolts straight away."

The couple share three children

Olivia Colman and husband Ed's children

Olivia and Ed are proud parents to three children. They have two sons and a daughter. Despite being one of the country's most successful actors, Olivia prefers to shun the spotlight to spend time with her family.

MORE: Fact vs Fiction - How much of The Crown is true?

MORE: Helena Bonham Carter reveals Princess Margaret's ghost gave her a backhanded compliment on The Crown role

Speaking about her win at the BAFTAs in 2014, where she won best actress for Broadchurch, Olivia revealed that she and Ed quickly made their excuses and left the star-studded ceremony. "We were in our socks, drinking tea by 10 o'clock, I couldn't take it all in," she admitted to the Guardian. "As long as I have Ed and the boys, everything is alright."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.