Rupert Grint has responded to the reports that a new Harry Potter TV series is on its way - and it sounds like he has mixed feelings about the beloved franchise being revisited.

Last month, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a potential Wizarding World-inspired television series was in "early development" with HBO Max, sending fans of the franchise into overdrive with theories about what the show could be about. And now, Rupert has weighed in with his thoughts.

The actor said that he thinks a continuation of the original Harry Potter franchise would be a bad choice and admitted he remains "protective" of his character Ron Weasley, ten years after the last instalment in the film series was released.

"It'll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing," the 32-year-old told Variety this week. "I weirdly feel quite protective of that character. Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience."

However, the actor isn't totally against the idea of a new series based off of the books of author J.K Rowling. He said it would be "interesting" if the show followed a different Hogwarts story - possibly, as some fans have suggested, a prequel based on the founders of the wizarding school or the Marauders.

Rupert admitted that he's only seen the early Harry Potter films

In the interview, Rupert also made the shocking confession that he hasn't seen most of the original movies - something that might change soon now that he's a father.

"I've probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them," he said. "But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her."

The actor, who is currently starring in the second season of Apple+'s Servant, welcomed his first child with actress Georgia Groome last year. The proud father-of-one thrilled fans in November when he made his Instagram debut with an adorable photo showing him cradling Wednesday in his arms.

Rupert welcomed his first child last year

He wrote in the caption: "Hey Instagram... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

