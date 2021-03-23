Rupert Grint has opened up about his first few months of parenting as he recalled one particularly "terrifying" night with his baby daughter Wednesday.

The Harry Potter star, who welcomed his little girl into the world in May 2020 with his girlfriend Georgia Groome, admitted he suffered from sleepless nights because he feared she would suffer a cot death.

"I don't want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying," he told Esquire Magazine. "You can't sleep at all, just constantly checking that she's breathing. Sleeping, in general, for me, is something I've really struggled with.

"I think as a kid, people always said, 'They died in their sleep,' so I always thought sleep was a really dangerous, dangerous thing."

The actor, 32, also joked he had an "identity crisis" following baby Wednesday's birth. On whether he needed to "look more like a dad," Rupert said: "I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don't know, do I change the way I dress now?"

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcomed little Wednesday in May

Despite his concerns, the doting dad is relishing every moment with his little girl. He said: "It's so much fun. I feel like I've changed as a person for sure.

"It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I've started sleeping so much better - I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I'm sleeping."

The Harry Potter star joined Instagram in November and shared this snap of his daughter

Both Rupert and Georgia - who is perhaps best known for her role in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging - are very protective of their personal life. However, in November, Rupert gave fans a glimpse into their family by sharing an adorable photo of him cradling Wednesday in his arms.

"Hey Instagram... only 10 years late, but here I am," he wrote. "Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

