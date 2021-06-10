Harry Potter star lands role in new Netflix thriller - and we can't wait to watch The upcoming film also stars Christian Bale

Harry Potter star Harry Melling has landed an exciting new role playing one of the world's most famous authors.

The 32-year-old, who played Dudley Dursley in the magical film franchise, is set to star opposite Christian Bale in new Netflix horror-thriller titled The Pale Blue Eye.

In the film, Harry will portray a young Edgar Allen Poe, and we think the casting couldn't be more perfect! The actor, who has changed a lot over the years since first bursting onto the scene at the age of 11, looks the spitting image of the famed American author. See a side-by-side below...

WATCH: Have you watched Harry Potter alumn Rupert Grint's AppleTV+ series Servant?

The film is based on the mystery novel of the same name written by Louis Bayard and published in 2006. Set in the early 19th century, it follows a retired New York City detective (Christian Bale), who is called on to investigate a series of murders at a military academy with the assistance of a young Poe.

While the author, who is best known for his Gothic poems and short stories, did spend some time in the army in his youth, the film is not based on real events. Instead, it is a fictional exploration of the early experiences of the author which may have inspired his later writings.

Harry will play American Gothic author Edgar Allen Poe in the new film

The Pale Blue Eye is set to be directed by Scott Cooper, whose previous works include Crazy Heart, Black Mass and Hostiles. His latest film, a horror flick about a mysterious creature that wreaks havoc in a small US town titled Antlers, is out later this year.

Meanwhile, viewers will have seen Harry more recently in Emmy award-winning Netflix series The Queen's Gambit alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. His other recent acting credits include the Netflix movies The Devil All The Time, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and fantasy series His Dark Materials.

Before The Pale Blue Eye lands on Netflix, fans can catch him in a new version of Shakespeare's Macbeth directed by Joel Coen for Apple TV+, alongside Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

