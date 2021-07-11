HBO drops trailer for shocking new reality show FBoy Island - here's everything you need to know We can't wait

Over Love Island? The Bachelorette too romantic? Missing Love Is Blind? HBO has got you this summer with Fboy Island.

HBO dropped the first trailer for the new dating reality series on Monday, revealing that the show will see 24 men and three women - Sarah, Nakia, and CJ - vie to win $100,000 and fall in love, all while the audience at home figure out which of the men are lying.

Because out of the 24 men, 12 are self-proclaimed "nice boys" genuinely looking for love, and the other 12 are self-proclaimed "Fboys" who told producers they just want the cash.

WATCH: HBO drops trailer for Fboy Island

Will the three women follow their hearts - even if it ends in heartbreak? Or will they pick the right man and figure out who to send home before it's too late?

"FBOY ISLAND follows three women, Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig, who move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men," reads the synopsis.

"The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who the women ultimately choose. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?"

Nakia, CJ and Sarah all hope to find love

The series filmed in the Cayman Islands earlier in 2021.

There will be 10 episodes and the show is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Nikki Glaser will host

“When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBoy Island, I said yes immediately,” shared Nikki.

"Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons.

"I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (The Bachelor and Love Is Blind) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week."

Fboy Island is on HBO from 29 July 2021.

