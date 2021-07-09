Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge breaks down shocking season 3 cliffhanger Who is the father?

Virgin River fans had a shock as season three ended on a cliffhanger, with Mel pregnant and unsure if her ex Jack was the father - or her dead husband.

Mel, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, split from Jack in the middle of the season and had returned to LA where - it was revealed in the finale - she had decided to use her late husband's frozen sperm to try and conceive a baby

Now, Alexandra has explained Mel's reasoning, and shared that "people who are under extreme emotional circumstances just aren't thinking clearly".

MORE: Virgin River fans share confusion over major change in season three

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River season three trailer

"So it kind of makes sense to me that she decides to go through with it, because she doesn't believe that Jack's gonna ever come back to her," she explained.

Alexandra, however, says she "really hopes that it's Jack's baby".

MORE: 19 hottest new TV shows to get excited about from July onwards in 2021

Speaking to E! Alexandra added: "If it's not Jack's baby, Jack and Mel are naturally going to have some tough times ahead.

"It would be immensely difficult. That would be extremely challenging, especially for Jack. If he's gonna stick around, if he's devoted to Mel, that's gonna be hard to have a baby that's her dead husband's baby. That's just, like, asking a lot."

It has become Netflix's number one ranked show

The Netflix series, which is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr, tells the story of Mel who works as a nurse practitioner and decides to move her life to a new town.

Season four has already been given the green light and production will begin next month and wrap later this year in November.

The first two seasons of the drama were immensely popular with viewers.

In January, it was reported that the show had overtaken Netflix hit The Crown on Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings and moved from third place to first on the top ten list.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.