The Good Witch stars and fans in shock after devastating news So sad!

Hallmark has confirmed they have canceled The Good Witch after seven seasons.

The hit show will end after the current season, which has several episodes left to air.

The final episode, 'The Wedding', will see the three Merriwick cousins prepare to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk. It airs on 25 July 2021.

WATCH: The Good Witch trailer -season one

"Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series,” said Randy Pope, Hallmark's vice president of programming & development.

“We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made Good Witch such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series.

"We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”

Catherine and James starred in the Hallmark drama

"I am broken right now I can’t believe that Good witch is ending . This is an amazing show," shared one fan on social media, as another tweeted: "I am very disappointed that you're canceling one of the greatest shows on your channel, #TheGoodWitch.

"I watched every movie, and every episode. Just a wholesome family show in Sundays, which there's very few. Will miss @reallycb. Nothing left to watch."

"I can't believe they're cancelling #TheGoodWitch," added another.

The show was based on the made-for-TV movies and followed Dr. Sam Radford and his teenage son, who are drawn to their neighbours, the Nightingales, when they move into the neighborhood.

It aired on Netflix in other terrotories.

The cast of The Good Witch

Catherine also took to social media to share the news, imploring fans: "Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened."

"I know we will all miss the Good Witch and all the amazing characters and stories. But I am definitely smiling because it happened," she shared.

James added: “It would be unseemly to complain about your show being cancelled after seven seasons, and I won’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have been on other long-running series, but Good Witch was special.

"The fans were so devoted to the show and I’m disappointed for them, but I hope they know how much the actors appreciated their vocal support. The cast was the nicest collection of wildly talented people I’ve ever been around. The producers treated us extremely well, and I’m happy to still have two movies to make with the network so I’m not saying goodbye to the Hallmark audience yet."

