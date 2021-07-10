Love Island rescheduled due to Euros 2020 final - details England are taking on Italy in the final on Sunday

Love Island fans will have to wait a little bit longer to find out the latest drama from the villa, as it has been confirmed that Sunday night's episode has been postponed.

ITV has confirmed that they are pushing back the upcoming episode an hour as England go head-to-head with Italy in the Euros 2020 final.

The match, which could make history and see our nation become Euro champions for the first time ever, is set to kick off at 8pm. This means that it will clash with Love Island, which usually airs on ITV2 at 9pm.

So to keep both football fans and reality TV lovers happy, Sunday's episode has been rescheduled and will now start at 10pm, meaning that viewers should be able to tune into both broadcasts, as long as the game doesn't run into extra time or go to penalties.

Love Island: Aftersun has likewise been pushed back an hour, and instead of starting at 10pm, it will begin at 11pm. On the episode, host Laura Whitmore will be joined by Munya Chawa, HRVY and Clara Amfo to discuss all the latest goings-on in the villa.

England are taking on Italy in Sunday night's Euros 2020 final

This isn't the first time that the hugely popular dating show has found itself postponed because of the Euros. The same thing happened earlier this week to avoid Wednesday night's episode clashing with the England vs Denmark semi-final game.

However, it was all worth it as England's victory secured them a place in the major tournament final for the first time since the historic World Cup win of 1966.

Sunday night's episode of the hugely popular reality dating show will see a new boy enter the villa. Teddy, a 26-year-old financial consultant from Manchester, is set to take three girls of his choosing on dates. Who will he pick? We can't wait to find out!

