Chicago Fire, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy and more fall premiere dates revealed

With so many TV shows available to us these days, it's hard to keep on top of all the latest information about on when new episodes are coming out.

So to make things easier for you, we've rounded up all the major networks' TV schedules for the upcoming season, including all their exciting new shows and some of our favorites here at HELLO! including Chicago Fire, Grey's Anatomy and NCIS.

So without further ado, here are the fall TV schedules for ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW, including all their new and returning shows...

NBC

The Blacklist season nine will begin airing Thursday 21 October at 8pm ET/PT

Chicago Med season seven will begin airing Wednesday 22 September at 8pm ET/PT

Chicago Fire season ten will begin airing Wednesday 22 September at 9pm ET/PT

Chicago PD season nine will begin airing Wednesday 22 September at 10pm ET/PT

La Brea season one will begin airing Tuesday 28 September at 9pm ET/PT

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 22 will begin airing Thursday 23 September at 8pm ET/PT

Law & Order: Organized Crime season two will begin airing Thursday 23 September at 10pm ET/PT

Both Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime are returning

New Amsterdam season four will begin airing Tuesday 21 September at 10pm ET/PT

Ordinary Joe season one will begin airing Monday 20 September at 10pm ET/PT

The Voice season 21 will begin airing Monday 20 September at 8pm ET/PT

ABC

A Million Little Things season four will begin airing Thursday 22 September at 10pm ET/PT

The Bachelorette season 17 will begin airing Tuesday 19 October at 8pm ET/PT

Big Sky season two will begin airing Thursday 30 September at 10pm ET/PT

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season two will begin airing Sunday 26 September at 8pm ET/PT

The Conners season four will begin airing Thursday 22 September at 9pm ET/PT

The Goldbergs season nine will begin airing Thursday 22 September at 8pm ET/PT

The Good Doctor season five will begin airing Monday 27 September at 10pm ET/PT

Grey's Anatomy season 18 will begin airing Thursday 30 September at 9pm ET/PT

Grey's Anatomy season 19 will begin on 30 September

Home Economics season two will begin airing Thursday 22 September at 9.30pm ET/PT

The Rookie season four will begin airing Sunday 26 September at 10pm ET/PT

Shark Tank season 13 will begin airing Friday 8 October at 8pm ET/PT

Station 19 season five will begin airing Thursday 30 September at 8pm ET/PT

The Wonder Years season one will begin airing Thursday 22 September at 8.30pm ET/PT

CBS

B Positive season two will begin airing Thursday 7 October at 9.30pm ET/PT

Blue Bloods season 12 will begin airing Friday 1 October at 10pm ET/PT

Bob Hearts Abishola season three will begin airing Monday 20 September at 8.30pm ET/PT

Bull season five will begin airing Thursday 7 October at 10pm ET/PT

Tom Selleck will be back on screens in Blue Bloods

CSI: Vegas season one will begin airing Wednesday 6 October at 10pm ET/PT

The Equalizer season two will begin airing Sunday 10 October at 8pm ET/PT

FBI season four will begin airing Tuesday 21 September at 8pm ET/PT

FBI: Most Wanted season three will begin airing Tuesday 21 September at 9pm ET/PT

FBI: International season one will begin airing Tuesday 21 September at 10pm ET/PT

Ghosts season one will begin airing Thursday 7 October at 9pm ET/PT

Magnum P.I. season four will begin airing Friday 1 October at 09pm ET/PT

NCIS season 19 will begin airing Monday 20 September at 9pm ET/PT

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 will begin airing Sunday 10 October at 9pm ET/PT

NCIS: Hawai'i season one will begin airing Monday 20 September at 10pm ET/PT

NCIS will be back for a 19 season and will be followed by new spin-off series NCIS: Hawai'i

The Neighborhood season four will begin airing Monday 20 September at 8pm ET/PT

SEAL Team season five will begin airing Sunday 10 October at 10pm ET/PT

Survivor season 41 will begin airing Wednesday 22 September at 8pm ET/PT

S.W.A.T. season five will begin airing Friday 1 October at 8pm ET/PT

Tough as Nails season three will begin airing Wednesday 6 October at 8pm ET/PT

United States of Al season two will begin airing Thursday 7 October at 8.30pm ET/PT

Young Sheldon season five will begin airing Thursday 7 October at 8pm ET/PT

The CW

4400 season one will begin airing Monday 25 October at 9pm ET/PT

All American season four will begin airing Monday 25 October at 8pm ET/PT

Batwoman season three will begin airing Wednesday 13 October at 9pm ET/PT

Batwoman is returning for a third season

DC's Legends of Tomorrow season seven will begin airing Wednesday 13 October at 8pm ET/PT

The Flash season eight will begin airing Tuesday 16 November at 8pm ET/PT

Killer Camp season one will begin airing Sunday 10 October at 9pm ET/PT

Legacies season four will begin airing Thursday 14 October at 9pm ET/PT

Legends of the Hidden Temple season one will begin airing Sunday 10 October at 8pm ET/PT

Nancy Drew season three will begin airing Friday 8 October at 9pm ET/PT

Riverdale season six will begin airing Tuesday 16 November at 9pm ET/PT

Walker season two will begin airing Thursday 28 October at 8pm ET/PT

