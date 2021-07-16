Disappointing news for Law and Order: SVU fans revealed ahead of new season This show has been cancelled

Bad news, Law and Order fans - it's been announced that new spin-off series Law & Order: For the Defense, which was due to launch this fall, will not be going ahead after all.

MORE: Mariska Hargitay sparks concern with latest health update

According to Deadline, NBC has decided to abandon the project. It's not known why the show has been scrapped and many fans will no doubt be disappointed as they were all hoping to see former Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star Raúl Esparza, who played Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba, return to lead the cast.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Law and Order: SVU?

News of the proposed spin-off first came in May. According to the official statement from the network at the time, the series was planning to "put the lawyers under the microscope, along with the criminal justice system with every week delivering the promise of a contemporary morality tale".

MORE: See the cast of Law & Order: SVU and their real-life partners

MORE: The real reason why Christopher Meloni left Law and Order SVU

The legal drama was supposed to be part of an all-Law & Order Thursday line-up alongside Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. It has now been replaced on NBC's fall schedule by The Blacklist, which has relocated from Fridays to Thursdays.

Fans were hoping to see Raúl Esparza return to lead the new legal drama

However, there is some good news. It's been reported that NBC and creator Dick Wolf are already in talks about creating another new spin-off for the franchise. While details remain under wraps for now, it's believed that the offshoot is not a legal drama but something else entirely.

MORE: Law and Order SVU: Christopher Meloni talks possible Stabler and Benson romance

Meanwhile, viewers can rest easy knowing that they don't have too long to wait until Law and Order is back on screens. SVU will return for season 23 with a two-hour premiere at 8pm on Thursday 23 September, followed by Organized Crime's season two kick-off at 10pm.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.