Nathan Fillion's movie career is going from strength to strength and his recent announcement got fans both excited and concerned.

The Rookie star took to Instagram with the long-awaited news that his new Suicide Squad film is finally in theaters.

He shared the trailer along with a caption which read: "Actually, that's MY mission. YOUR mission is to get your tickets. Yes, it's today. You're welcome! #thesuicidesquad #remembertheaters?"

Most fans were giddy with glee and commented: "So excited Nathan. Can't wait to see this," and, "I bought tickets today for my daughter, she's gonna freak out".

Others described the released news as, "epic," and more said they'd been waiting so long.

Many of Nathan's social media followers were more concerned with his TV show, The Rookie, and seized the opportunity to quiz him about that instead.

Nathan shared the trailer for Suicide Squad 2

"When is the next season of The Rookie coming out," one asked, as another queried: "Are you filming season four year?"

Fortunately, it doesn't look like Nathan will be quitting the small screen anytime soon as he recently teased fans with a post suggesting he was already back on set!

At first, he had fans worried with a selfie in which he was sporting two cuts on his face. Nathan captioned it: "I cut myself shaving. Don’t ask me how - I use an electric razor."

Nathan's fans hope he's filming season four of The Rookie already

Fans immediately responded and wrote: "Ouch. Looks so painful," and, "man, looks like he got in a fight with Freddy Krueger."

But they then began guessing that he might be filming season four already and that the blood was actually fake.

"Wait what if it’s stage makeup they are starting to film season 4!?" one of his followers asked, which led to a huge response from others as well. They exclaimed: "The Rookie is back!" and, "this is so exciting".

