The One Chicago franchise returns with big news

Well, fans of the One Chicago franchise, you've been waiting long enough, but it's finally time you should know something about the upcoming seasons.

NBC announced that the three sister series, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, will all be returning as part of the network's fall line-up in September.

The three shows will be making their debut again on the network on September 22 with regular one hour season premiere episodes, starting at 8 PM ET.

This will be the tenth season of Chicago Fire, the ninth of PD, and the seventh season of Chicago Med.

While not much is known about what's in store for the characters over the upcoming seasons, we do know that there will be a crossover episode between the three shows.

Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide is one of several characters whose fates remain unknown

"Hopefully, the second episode, like we've done in the past, will be a major crossover," showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine.

"We've already started talking about ideas for it and to do one in the vein of Infection [the franchise's 2019 three-part crossover], where it was three big episodes with all three shows represented in all three hours. That would be ideal."

The season finales of each of the shows left a few characters, as per usual, in several cliffhangers, and the fates of many of the central characters and actors are up in the air.

Chicago PD will be returning for its ninth season

However, the shows have been known to create incredible storylines and suspense over their episodes that justify long waits, and they haven't been afraid to kill off main characters before if it served the overarching story.

Several other shows are also making their way back to NBC this fall for new seasons, including Law & Order, The Blacklist, and The Voice.

