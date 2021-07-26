Ben Miller talks returning to Death in Paradise ahead of season 11 Would the star be up for returning for more episodes?

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has opened up about potentially returning to the show for a second time - despite being killed off in season three.

The actor, who is currently starring in Professor T, chatted to HELLO! about his love for the murder mystery show, and hinted that he would most certainly be up for returning from the dead in both Death in Paradise for season 11, and Bridgerton.

WATCH: Ben is currently starring in Professor T

He said: “I don't know, you just never know if I could come back from the dead. In Death in Paradise, I definitely got killed with a nice big ice pick in the chest. But you never know what's gonna happen.”

Ben returned to Death in Paradise in season ten

Speaking about returning to the Caribbean to film season ten, he said: “You worry that it was just about that moment and that time, and that time is gone. But to be back acting in scenes, it was just like, we'd never left. It was a bit like your school reunion when you all slip back into the same sort of roles. You will find yourself, your family, your friends all doing exactly the same thing. All behaving in exactly the same way and it was amazing. It was great. And the scene was really, really beautifully written and handled so well.”

Ben is HELLO!'s latest Spotlight star

On the set, the actor was able to reunite with Sara Martins, who played Camille on the show. “What was really, really wonderful was seeing Sara Martins again,” he explained. “I do see Sara occasionally, she's sometimes in London, and sometimes in Paris, but obviously not for the last couple of years. There's a few members of the cast who I keep in touch with. Danny John Jules is another one. What was great was, there was always something very, very special about we played those parts as Richard and Camille.”

