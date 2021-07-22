Danny John-Jules reveals real reason he left Death in Paradise – as BBC show confirms comeback The actor is reprising his role as Dwayne Myers

Fans were overjoyed when Death in Paradise announced Danny John-Jules would be making a triumphant return to the island of Saint Marie for the BBC drama's first-ever Christmas special.

The actor's reprisal comes almost four years after he waved goodbye to the show – but why did he leave?

Shortly after his exit at the end of series eight in 2018, Danny then joined the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing and it was his love of the stage and performing that played a part in his decision to leave Guadeloupe behind.

At the time, the 60-year-old told The Times: "I left Death in Paradise because I wanted to get back on stage. I needed a bit more razzmatazz in my life, and then along came Strictly!"

"I haven't done a [stage] show for more than 20 years, so this is as close as I'm going to get to doing the jazz hands again. I've also been working on my one-man show about Sammy Davis Jnr, that's why I'm always wearing a bowler hat!"

Danny also teased to the publication that he would love a return to Death in Paradise one day and it seems his wishes have come true!

This week, the BBC confirmed that he would making a one-off comeback as Officer Dwayne Myers for the show's festive special – which marks the ten-year anniversary of the BBC murder mystery.

Danny is returning for the Death in Paradise 2021 Christmas special

The actor revealed he was thrilled to be returning. "It's always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean. After four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know the new lead cast members. I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this 10th ­anniversary special script to life."

Plenty of fans responded to the news on social media, expressing their excitement about the Christmas special and Danny's comeback. One wrote: "Omg omgggg and Dwayne is in it, and hopefully we will see Florence and Neville kiss!!!! Eek so excited."

Another tweeted: "Best news I've heard all week!" as a third said: "Wait... we're getting a Christmas special? See, if you keep asking nicely, you do get good things."

