Death in Paradise is bringing back this fan favourite character for very special reason The BBC drama is making some big changes!

Death in Paradise has announced it's bringing back a fan favourite character for the show's first-ever Christmas special at the end of this year, to mark 10 years of the BBC programme.

The drama-comedy, which is currently filming its 11th series in Guadeloupe, made the announcement on Tuesday evening - much to the delight of viewers.

MORE: Josephine Jobert responds to Strictly Come Dancing rumours

Speaking during a video shared with the Mirror, lead star Ralf Little shared the exciting update, telling fans: "Hello, I just wanted to give everybody an update on Death in Paradise.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little shares video from behind-the-scenes of series 11

Now, we have some very exciting announcements for series 11, but before we get to it, we want to finish off our series 10 tenth-year anniversary celebrations in style, so this year we are going to have a Christmas special."

He continued: "But there is something I need to address: there have been some rumours that for series ten Danny John Jules is going to return to play Dwayne Myers." Ralf, who plays DI Neville Parker, then added: "I need to address those rumours and let you know that it's absolutely not true whatsoever…", before panning the camera round to show Danny laid on the beach.

Ralf then joked further: "Danny John Jules will not be returning to Death in Paradise for the Christmas special, this guy's just a good lookalike." The festive 90 minute special will be the first of its kind and will also see a guest appearance from Juliet Stevenson.

MORE: Ralf Little to reunite with former co-star Will Mellor for Two Pints of Lager reboot

MORE: Kris Marshall responds to backlash over 'offensive and insensitive' comments after Death in Paradise exit

Danny John Jules is making a one-off return for the festive special

Plenty of fans were thrilled with the news and flooded the replies underneath the video with their excitement. One wrote: "Omg omgggg and Dwayne is in it, and hopefully we will see Florence and Neville kiss!!!! Eek so excited."

Another tweeted: "Best news I've heard all week!" as a third said: "Wait... we're getting a Christmas special? See, if you keep asking nicely, you do get good things."

Danny expressed his delight at returning to the Isle of Saint Marie for the special. He told the Mirror: "It's always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean. After four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know the new lead cast members.

"I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this 10th ­anniversary special script to life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.