Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan to star in new ITV drama - and it looks seriously good 

The hit BBC Two and BBC Scotland show Guilt will be landing on our screens for a second season soon, and the new cast members include Downton Abbey's very own Phyllis Logan!

The actress, who is perhaps best known for playing Mrs Hughes in the hit ITV drama, joined Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar in the dark drama.

So what do we know about the show so far? The synopsis reads: "The second series is another twisting, surprising story which picks up the action two years after the dramatic finale which saw two disparate brothers, Max and Jake face the consequences of their guilt after accidentally killing an old man.

"In this new second series, characters old and new will battle the consequences of their guilty actions, amidst shocking new developments."

The show, which will air in autumn 2021, will also welcome Watchmen star Sara Vickers, Bodyguard actor Stuart Bowman and Chernobyl actor Ian Pirie - and we can't wait to see what's in store.

Speaking about his return to the show, Mark said: "I’m completely overjoyed that Guilt is getting a second series! Neil has crafted four amazing scripts with some cracking new characters and an immensely involving plot, full of twists and turns. He’s really putting us through the mill! And of course, I’m over the moon to be working with Jamie again.

"We’ve assembled a fantastic crew - many returning from series one - and I know they’re just as excited as us to be a part of this wonderful show."

Phyllis is also currently filming th Downton Abbey film sequel, which was originally planned to be released over Christmas, and has since been pushed back to 2022. According to Deadline, fans will have to wait an extra three months to see their favourite faces return to Highclere, after Focus Features decided on an 18 March release.

